With Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out, Khris Middleton scores 51 as Bucks race past Wizards

The game started with a 24-second violation taken by the Bucks, with players on both benches standing and the crowd standing and applauding. The Wizards then took an 8-second violation.

Wizards coach Scott Brooks said he thinks the Bucks are better than they were last year, and he credits their painful six-game Eastern Conference finals loss to Toronto for that.

"They've got the championship hunger and they're ready," Brooks said. "They obviously had a tough playoff series loss last year. Sometimes that helps. You have that chip; you have that scar that needs to be there. Not too many teams come together and win a championship the first go-round. They have everything. They're built to win a championship this year."

All-Star status

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry said he believes the team should have at least three All-Stars when reserves are named Thursday for the Feb. 16 game in Chicago.

Middleton seems a likely pick but Lasry made the case for point guard Eric Bledsoe and center Brook Lopez as well. The Eastern Conference coaches pick the All-Star reserves. Antetokounmpo was chosen as a starter and team captain.