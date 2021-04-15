With Giannis Antetokoumpo still out, Bucks roll past Timberwolves

The normally ebullient Edwards was especially glum in his postgame video interview.

Asked why the team has lost so lopsidedly this week, Edwards said, “Not caring about winning. That’s it. That’s the biggest thing.”

The game was played with the seats empty with the tip-off time moved up 3½ hours as a safety precaution, given ongoing tension in the Twin Cities area following the fatal police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man.

Players from both teams again donned black warmup shirts reading, “With liberty and justice for all,” with the last two words underlined and in all caps for emphasis, and Timberwolves coaches wore them on the bench, too.

With the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis and the shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin last summer, these teams have led the calls for racial justice as much as any in the league.

“That’s nothing, being able to change and get ready for whatever time tip-off was going to be,” Lopez said. “The real resilience is those people out in the streets dealing with injustices like this.”