With Bucks' historic title, NBA shifts gears quickly to offseason

That's not even three months away.

The pandemic was the storyline of the entire season — obviously, since it has been the storyline across the entire planet — and no one in the NBA expects that next season will be able to start without the continued threat of COVID-19. Protocols will remain in place; how many and how strict will depend on the virus and what's happening in the world in a few months.

"I think the players have a better understanding of sort of what we're up against in trying to run this business and I think we have a better understanding of the players and what it's like to travel the amount they do and to the stresses they're under, the emotional and physical burdens they're under by competing at this level," Silver said at the start of the finals. "And hopefully we can continue to build on that."

Some issues to watch over the coming days and weeks:

INJURIES

Players missing time with injuries was a major issue this season and the offseason already has seen more news on that front.