Why the Bucks have reason for concern after losing Game 2 to Bulls

The road back to the NBA Finals has become bumpy for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Devin Booker strained his right hamstring Tuesday in Phoenix and Khris Middleton sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee a night later in Milwaukee, leaving both teams without one of their All-Stars.

That wasn't all they lost. Both teams went on to fall in those Game 2s and find themselves tied as their series switch sites Friday night.

The Suns will be at New Orleans, while the Bucks make the short trip to Chicago.

Milwaukee had to overcome the loss of Giannis Antetokounmpo to a knee injury last season during the Eastern Conference finals, winning the final two games against Atlanta in part because of how well Middleton played.

Now the Bucks will have to find a way without Middleton, who was declared out for the rest of the series after undergoing testing Thursday. The next update on his status will come in approximately two weeks.

“You feel for him,” Bucks guard Wesley Matthews said. “Khris is a huge part of this team, this organization, this city.”

“Obviously, it’s a challenge. We kind of know the deal now," Antetokounmpo said. "We’ve got to go and get one on the road. It’s going to be hard. Nobody says it’s going to be easy. But we know what the deal is. Khris is down. But we have a great team, talented team, tough team. Hopefully we can go out here and compete to the highest of our ability.

"Do we thrive in adversity? We’ll see. We cannot predict the future but hopefully we can be ready to compete in Game 3.”

The Bucks’ injury report for the game Friday doesn’t include forward Bobby Portis, an indication he should be available to play after missing most of Game 2 with a right eye abrasion. Portis took a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson late in the first quarter as both players were going after a rebound.

Middleton and teammate Jrue Holiday flew with Booker to Tokyo last summer for the Olympics, just after the Bucks erased a 2-0 deficit in the NBA Finals to deny Phoenix its first NBA championship.

The Suns returned this season and soared through the best regular season in franchise history, rolling to an NBA-best 64-18 record. But they got just one win to open the postseason before Booker was hurt after scoring 31 points in the first half of Game 2.

Then the Pelicans, who had to win two play-in games just to make the postseason, rallied for a 125-114 victory behind 37 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists for Brandon Ingram.

The Suns played through Booker's absence because of hamstring trouble earlier in the season and a stretch without Chris Paul after the All-Star break because of a hand injury, so they also have experience having to get by without a star.

“We're going to need everybody throughout this deep playoff run that we hope that we have,” Paul said. “So it's been a season like that for us. Next man up. Guys stay ready.”

Need to know

Chicago's 114-110 victory in Game 2 was just its second win in the last 19 meetings with the Bucks. Milwaukee's defense has to regain control of DeMar DeRozan, who scored 41 points, and Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine, who both had at least 20. All three shot terribly in Game 1.

Keep an eye on Caruso

Bulls guard Alex Caruso missed nearly two months of the regular season after breaking his right wrist on a flagrant foul from Bucks guard Grayson Allen that resulted in an ejection and one-game suspension. In the first two games of this series, Caruso has revealed just what the Bulls were missing while he was away. Caruso’s defensive tenacity has bothered the Bucks, who have 36 turnovers in this series. Caruso had nine points and a season-high 10 assists in Game 2. The Bulls outscored the Bucks by 16 points in the 38 minutes when he was on the floor.

Injury watch

Bucks forward Bobby Portis left Game 2 with a right eye abrasion after taking a hit to the face from Chicago’s Tristan Thompson while both players were competing for a rebound late in the first quarter. Bucks reserve guard George Hill has missed the first two games of the series with an abdominal strain and isn’t expected to return anytime soon.

Pressure is on Holiday

Middleton's absence puts more responsibility on Antetokounmpo and Holiday to carry the load. Antetokounmpo has been as stellar as usual thus far with 30 points, 17 rebounds and 6 assists per game, but the Bucks need Holiday to take better care of the ball. Holiday has totaled 12 assists and 10 turnovers through the first two games.