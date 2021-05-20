Why Lew Alcindor and the Milwaukee Bucks started the 1971 NBA playoffs in Madison

Jon McGlocklin figured he’d seen the UW Field House for the final time when he walked off the court March 8, 1965.
He certainly knew his career at Indiana was over that day. His Hoosiers had beaten the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team 92-73 in the regular-season finale, the Badgers losing handily despite 42 points — then a program record — and 23 rebounds from Ken Barnes.
McGlocklin scored 17 points in his Indiana finale and was drafted two months later in the third round of the NBA draft by the Cincinnati Royals. He was selected by the Bucks in the 1968 NBA expansion draft and found himself back in Madison for the opening round of the NBA playoffs in both 1970 and ’71.
“Kind of ironic to go full circle like that,” McGlocklin, who’s now 77, said recently.
The Bucks begin another postseason Saturday, the organization starved to add a second championship to the one it earned 50 years ago. It’s been five decades since Lew Alcindor (later Kareem Abdul-Jabbar), Oscar Robertson, Bob Dandridge, McGlocklin and others led a fledgling franchise to a title in only its third season of existence.
The early part of that playoff run required the Bucks to call Madison their home away from home, which city and UW officials considered an honor. The Bucks opened that title chase with a 4-1 series win over the San Francisco Warriors, winning one game on the road and all three they played at the UW Field House.
Milwaukee knocked off Wilt Chamberlain and the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1 in the Western Conference finals before sweeping the Baltimore Bullets in four games to win the title.
“When it was all said and done,” said John Powless, who was the UW men’s basketball coach at the time, “it made it even more of a glamorous situation to have gotten the NBA world championship team in your arena, on your campus.”
Second home
The Bucks played several regular-season games at the Dane County Coliseum during their early years due to conflicts at the Milwaukee Arena.
The Sports Travel and Boat Show kept the team away from its home arena from March 12 to 21 during its championship season. The Milwaukee Home Show took over the venue from March 27 to April 4, coinciding with the start of the NBA playoffs.
Another time the Milwaukee Arena was unavailable to the team due to a rodeo, according to longtime Bucks front office employee John Steinmiller.
“It was almost embarrassing, so we didn’t talk a lot about the rodeo,” Steinmiller said. “But it was there.”
Steinmiller was finishing college at Marquette when he joined the Bucks as a part-time employee in 1970. It was the start of a career with the organization that has lasted more than five decades.
He was one of about a dozen employees during the championship season and was helping in any way he could to deal with a tricky ticket situation in which the Bucks had home games in three venues. “It’s not as hard as vaccinations or anything,” Steinmiller said, “but it was quite a job.”
Steinmiller said Herb Frank, who had started Frank Productions in Madison in the mid-1960s, was particularly helpful when it came to figuring out the ticket situation at the Dane County Coliseum.
But that venue was booked as well when the 1970 and ’71 playoffs rolled around, which brought the UW Field House into play.
Not that anyone was complaining. Game 5 of a series against the Philadelphia 76ers in 1970 drew a capacity crowd of 12,868. So did all three playoff games played at the UW Field House the following season.
“It was a mad house,” said Patrick McBride, a longtime Madison physician who was a ball boy — and later the equipment manager — for the Bucks in those days. “The Field House, when it was full, was a snake pit.”
A year earlier, after the Bucks beat the 76ers to finish off the opening-round series, a Wisconsin State Journal story described a “lively crowd” at the UW Field House.
“And these were fans, not just customers,” State Journal sports editor Glenn Miller wrote in a column. “More than half of them came from Milwaukee. But the Madison branch of the Milwaukee Bucks Fan Club must have done its part, for the old gray barn on Monroe St. rocked and vibrated as the crowd roared its ‘Go, Bucks, Go’ challenge to its favorites.”
At one point in that game, according to Miller, a couple of fans nearly got ejected for throwing things on the court. “That moment,” Miller wrote, “when the crowd erupted in such a partisan matter — delaying the game almost three minutes — may have been the turning point.”
A lot of the details from these games are fuzzy to the participants five decades later, but that moment from 1970 was one that stood out to McGlocklin.
“One of the officials gave me a technical because he said the fans were on him and it was my fault,” McGlocklin said. “And I went, ‘What?’”
Back then, players were fined $25 per technical foul. McGlocklin remembers contacting NBA Commissioner Walter Kennedy to make a case that he didn’t deserve the technical foul. He ended up getting his money back.
“I was making 20, 30 grand,” McGlocklin said, “so $25 was a lot of money.”
The Bucks could have played up to five games in Madison in the 1971 playoffs — four in the first round and one in the second — depending on how theirs and other series played out. Books of five tickets were being sold for $45, $30 and $20 at the time.
What did the players think about playing in an old college venue? McGlocklin, who played for the Bucks for eight seasons and later became a color analyst for the team, said they preferred playing games at the UW Field House over the Dane County Coliseum.
The former, according to McGlocklin, was a “major home court advantage.” Not that it mattered all that much to those Bucks, who went 66-16 during the regular season and breezed through the postseason with a 12-2 record.
“We just did it,” McGlocklin said. “In ’71, we were so good that we could play anywhere. We just could.
“You just adapted, that’s all. You just did it. You didn’t think about it, you didn’t complain, you just did it.”
The scribe
Steinmiller was in charge of publicity for the Bucks — a one-man show at that point — for five seasons in the 1970s. So if anyone can speak to the difficulty of drumming up interest for a young Bucks organization, it’d be him.
That task became easier after the 1971 title run, but Steinmiller said it was a challenge before that championship. A buzz had started in Milwaukee, particularly when the Bucks drafted Alcindor in 1969 and acquired Robertson a year later.
Attracting interest outside Milwaukee? That wasn’t so easy.
Enter Miller, the longtime sports editor for the State Journal who died of a heart attack in 1985 shortly after retiring.
Miller, known for his booming baritone voice and calling most people by their last name, lived and breathed UW sports. He loved covering his alma mater.
But Steinmiller said Miller took an interest in the Bucks, often making the drive to Milwaukee to cover games during those early years. Miller even brought a companion for some of the trips: his wife, Verlie.
When the Bucks made their debut Oct. 16, 1968, Miller was there at the Milwaukee Arena. He caught up with an old pal, Bucks general manager John Erickson, for a column and also filed a game story that put a positive spin on an 89-84 loss to the Chicago Bulls.
Less than two weeks later, despite a 129-112 home loss that dropped the Bucks to 0-5, Miller still was encouraged. “The Bucks are not a dull team,” he wrote after the game, “and their Madison area fans are not going to be badly disappointed when Milwaukee opens at the Coliseum against the Los Angeles Lakers Nov. 6.”
Miller was a popular figure for State Journal readers, and Steinmiller believes his stories helped drum up interest in a franchise that was in the early stages of building a foundation.
“That really helped us get people to realize that, ‘Hey, come down from Madison to see the games,’ ” Steinmiller said. “It was great for us to have that because we didn’t get a lot of people from out of town. They just didn’t show up because of the distance.”
UW ties
The games in Madison were a homecoming for several people in the Bucks organization.
Erickson was hired as the team’s first general manager after coaching the Badgers for eight seasons. Erickson took a leave of absence during his second year with the organization to run for the Senate, but he returned to handle contract matters after losing to incumbent Bill Proxmire until leaving following the 1970-71 championship season.
Ray Patterson, a two-time MVP for the Badgers in the 1940s, was the Bucks president until leaving the organization to run the Houston Rockets in 1972.
Patterson’s first hire was Tom Nissalke, who grew up on Madison’s West Side. Nissalke started as an administrative assistant to Patterson but quickly moved into a role as an assistant and college scout on coach Larry Costello’s staff.
It was a chance to connect with several old acquaintances for Powless, who had taken over at UW when Erickson left for the Bucks in 1968.
As an assistant at UW, he had coached against McGlocklin (Indiana) and Alcindor (UCLA). He’d also worked at the University of Cincinnati, where he’d developed a close relationship with Robertson when the standout returned to his alma mater to work out during the offseason.
When Robertson and the Bucks came to Madison for games, he’d call Powless to find two players to go against them in doubles tennis matches.
Powless even wondered aloud whether the Bucks would be willing to help UW on the recruiting trail. Following one of the playoff games at the UW Field House, Powless wandered into his office in the home locker room and struck up a conversation with the players after they’d finished showering.
“Oscar, you think these guys will help me recruit this kid out of Georgia?” Powless said, referring to a 7-foot-1 center named Fessor Leonard. “He said, ‘Well, big John, I sure hope they will.’”
Alas, Leonard chose to play closer to home and picked Furman over the Badgers.
Powless, now 88, remembers sitting in the upper deck on the west side of the UW Field House during the 1971 playoff series against the Warriors.
For a basketball coach, it was a riveting experience to watch a team that was built around its two stars.
The Bucks had won a coin flip in March 1969 to earn the chance to select Alcindor with the first pick of the draft. The organization still had to get the star center to sign, no easy task considering the rival ABA also was an option and his rights were held by his hometown New York Nets. Alcindor eventually signed a five year, $1.25 million deal with the Bucks.
The next step was landing Robertson. Within days after losing to the New York Knicks in the 1970 Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks traded Flynn Robinson and Charlie Paulk for Robertson, a perennial All-Star who wanted out of Cincinnati because of friction with coach Bob Cousy.
“Somebody said that under Costello they had 140 plays and they all went to Kareem, which is a logical thing,” Powless said. “But I think Oscar had a little bit of something to do with it, too.
“It’s interesting. Today, guys can dribble with both hands, they can do all sorts of things with the ball. But back in those days, you’d have certain players, they’d put that ball out in front of you with their right hand and never touch it with their left, but they were so quick that you still couldn’t affect the play by interrupting their dribble. They would just put it out in front, would tempt you to go for it and they’d cross it over and you were finished. That’s what I remember about Oscar. He would love to get to that right side of the floor. Right hand on the baseline with no defensive help? If he got there, you knew it was two points.”
Let the games begin
Miller and Co. were ready when the Bucks arrived in Madison for the 1971 playoff run.
Milwaukee had opened its series with San Francisco by winning 107-96 on the road behind 31 points and nine assists from Robertson.
The series opener should have been a home game for the Bucks, the No. 1 seed. But San Francisco had its own arena conflicts and Milwaukee agreed to play Game 1 at the Oakland Coliseum Arena — the Warriors’ primary home arena was the Cow Palace — so San Francisco could get its two guaranteed home games in the series.
The series shifted to the UW Field House two days later — March 29, 1971 — and Miller was there to chronicle it. He wrote: “The Milwaukee Bucks turned a tight, edgy basketball game into a loose, happy romp during a rollicking third quarter, downing the San Francisco Warriors, 104-90, Monday night.”
After Alcindor scored 33 points the following day to help the Bucks take a 3-0 lead, Miller’s colleague, Bob Hill, led his story this way: “The San Francisco Warriors left their heart — and probably their National Basketball Assn. season — in Madison Tuesday night.”
The Warriors had other ideas, returning home to keep alive the series with a 106-104 victory. The difference was Joe Ellis’ 37-foot shot with 1 second remaining in the game.
The Bucks ended the series with a 136-86 victory at the UW Field House on April 4. McGlocklin scored a game-high 28 points and the Bucks led by as many as 60 points behind a fast break that, Hill wrote in his game story, “had the power of a cavalry charge and the finesse of a ballet.”
The crowd was bored by the mismatch but stuck around, according to Miller. They were rewarded with some fisticuffs — Milwaukee’s Dick Cunningham and San Francisco’s Levi Fontaine were ejected — and Warriors player-coach Al Attles got so frustrated by a no-call that he threw the ball at referee Ed Rush’s head.
“And connected,” Miller wrote, “one of the Warriors’ only good shots of the day.”
Ellis’ prayer on April Fool’s Day had prevented a sweep, but Miller put a glass-is-half-full spin on the Bucks’ only loss in the series. After all, it meant one more game in Madison.
“In the end, it was a good thing,” Miller wrote. “Think of the fun everyone would have missed.”