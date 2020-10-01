Whitnall High School's Tyler Herro sees popularity rise in the NBA playoffs

In terms of points per game, that record is safe — teams averaged 115.8 in the 1967 playoffs. But this season's clip, entering Wednesday, of 109.7 points per team per game is the highest since clubs averaged 110.4 in 1987.

BOSH SPEAKS

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra has always felt close to Chris Bosh, the four-time finalist with the Heat and two-time champion — someone who saw his career end prematurely because of blood clots.

Bosh and this Heat team have been particularly close; Bosh was a regular at games and even was with the team for some workouts before the season was suspended in March because of the coronavirus.

"We need that energy from our alumni," Spoelstra said. "I'm not on social media, but I love it and I've heard some of it."

Bosh knows what players are feeling at this time of year.