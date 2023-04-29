In a span of just 10 days, the Milwaukee Bucks went from top-seeded championship favorites to playoff spectators as their hopes of winning a second NBA title in three years slipped through their fingers.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Co. fell short of the team's high expectations, the two-time league MVP took issue with labeling the season a "failure."

For a franchise that went 50 years between its first and second championships, a playoff appearance — no matter how brief — shouldn't be taken for granted.

With the Bucks winning just one game in their best-of-seven first-round series against the Miami Heat after finishing the regular season a league-best 58-24, here's where Milwaukee's finish falls in the franchise's 55-year history.

MISSED PLAYOFFS

The Bucks fell short of the playoffs in 20 of their 55 seasons, including a stretch of seven straight seasons in the 1990s. The most wins Milwaukee tallied in a season without reaching the postseason was 41, finishing the 2001-02 campaign at .500 a season after reaching the Eastern Conference finals.

Here's the Bucks record each season they missed the playoffs:

1968-69: 27-55 (.329)

1974-75: 38-44 (.463)

1976-77: 30-52 (.366)

1978-79: 38-44 (.463)

1991-92: 31-51 (.378)

1992-93: 28-54 (.341)

1993-94: 20-62 (.244)

1994-95: 34-48 (.415)

1995-96: 25-57 (.305)

1996-97: 33-49 (.402)

1997-98: 36-46 (.439)

2001-02: 41-41 (.500)

2004-05: 30-52 (.366)

2006-07: 28-54 (.341)

2007-08: 26-56 (.317)

2008-09: 34-48 (.415)

2010-11: 35-47 (.427)

2011-12: 31-35 (.470)

2013-14: 15-67 (.183)

2015-16: 33-49 (.402)

FIRST-ROUND EXITS

Milwaukee's opening-round loss to Miami this season was the 16th time the Bucks have been sent packing before reaching the second round of the postseason. After reaching the conference finals in 2000-01, the Bucks failed to get out of the first round until 2018-19, when they returned to the Eastern Conference finals and took a 2-0 series lead over the Toronto Raptors before falling in six games.

Here's how the Bucks fared in each of their first-round playoff defeats:

1972-73: 60-22 (.732), fell to the Golden State Warriors 4-2 in a best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals to open the postseason. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar averaged 22.8 points and 16.2 rebounds in the six games for the Bucks, who played Game 5 of the series in Madison.

1975-76: 38-44 (.463), fell to the Detroit Pistons 2-1 in a best-of-three series in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

1987-88: 42-40 (.512), fell to the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in a best-of-five series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Dominique Wilkins averaged 31.0 points over the five games for the Hawks.

1989-90: 44-38 (.537), fell to the Chicago Bulls 3-1 in a best-of-five series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Michael Jordan averaged 36.8 points over the four games for the Bulls.

1990-91: 48-34 (.585), swept by the Philadelphia 76ers 3-0 in a best-of-five series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Charles Barkley averaged 23.7 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists over the three games for the 76ers.

1998-99: 28-22 (.560), after finishing the lockout-shortened season the Bucks were swept by the Indiana Pacers 3-0 in a best-of-five series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Reggie Miller averaged 26.3 points over the three games for the Pacers.

1999-2000: 42-40 (.512), lost to the Indiana Pacers in the opening round for the second straight year, this time falling 3-2 in a best-of-five series of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Miller averaged 24.2 points in the series for the Pacers, while Ray Allen put up 22.0 points a game for the Bucks.

2002-03: 42-40 (.512), lost to the New Jersey Nets 4-2 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Jason Kidd averaged 18.3 points, 9.2 assists and 6.8 rebounds over the six games for the Nets.

2003-04: 41-41 (.500), lost to the Detroit Pistons 4-1 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Richard Hamilton averaged 20.2 points over the five games for the Pistons while Michael Redd put up 18.0 points a game for the Bucks.

2005-06: 40-42 (.488), lost to the Detroit Pistons 4-1 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Hamilton averaged 21.4 points over the five games while Redd averaged 27.2 points a game.

2009-10: 46-36 (.561), lost to the Atlanta Hawks 4-3 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Joe Johnson averaged 20.9 points over the seven games for the Hawks, while Brandon Jennings put up 18.7 points a game for a Bucks squad playing without injured center Andrew Bogut.

2012-13: 38-44 (.463), swept by the Miami Heat 4-0 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. LeBron James averaged 24.5 points over the four games for the Heat, who would go on to win the 2013 NBA title with James, Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and Allen.

2014-15: 41-41 (.500), lost to the Chicago Bulls 4-2 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Antetokounmpo, playing in his first NBA postseason after being drafted by the Bucks in 2013, averaged 11.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the six games for Milwaukee.

2016-17: 42-40 (.512), lost to the Toronto Raptors 4-2 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Antetokounmpo averaged 24.8 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists over the six games for the Bucks while DeMar DeRozan put up 23.5 points a game for the Raptors.

2017-18: 44-38 (.537), lost to the Boston Celtics 4-3 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Antetokounmpo averaged 25.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 6.3 assists over the seven games for the Bucks, who finished their 17th straight season without making it past the opening round of the postseason.

2022-23: 58-24 (.707), lost to the Miami Heat 4-1 in a best-of-seven series in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Antetokounmpo averaged 23.3 points, 11.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists over three games for the Bucks after injuring his back during a fall in the opening quarter of Game 1. Jimmy Butler averaged 31.3 points over the five games for the Heat.

MOVING ON

The Bucks' loss to the Heat marked the first time in five seasons that Milwaukee didn't advance out of the opening round of the playoffs. Despite that recent run of success, Milwaukee has only made it past the first round in 19 of the team's 55 seasons in the NBA, including years when the team earned a bye during the first round of the postseason.

Here's how the Bucks fared in each year they made it past the opening round:

1969-70: 56-26 (.683), after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the opening round, the Bucks fell to the New York Knicks 4-1 in a best-of-seven Eastern Divisional series.

1970-71: 66-16 (.805), after beating the San Francisco Warriors 4-1 and the Los Angeles Lakers 4-1, the Bucks swept the Baltimore Bullets in the Finals to win the franchise's first NBA championship in their third season in the league. Abdul-Jabbar, then known as Lew Alcindor, averaged 27.0 points and 18.5 rebounds in his first Finals appearance.

1971-72: 63-19 (.768), after downing the Golden State Warriors 4-1 in the first round, the Bucks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers 4-2 in the best-of-seven Western Conference finals. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 33.7 points and 17.5 rebounds over six games in the conference finals, while Wilt Chamberlain put up 10.8 points and 19.3 rebounds to help lead the Lakers to the Finals, where they beat the New York Knicks to win the 1972 NBA title.

1973-74: 59-23 (.720), after opening the playoffs with a 4-1 series win over the Los Angeles Lakers and then sweeping the Chicago Bulls 4-0 in the Western Conference finals, the Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 4-3 in the 1974 NBA Finals. Abdul-Jabbar averaged 32.6 points and 12.1 rebounds over the seven games for the Bucks.

1977-78: 44-38 (.537), after sweeping the Phoenix Suns 2-0 in a best-of-three series, the Bucks fell to the Denver Nuggets 4-3 in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

1979-80: 49-33 (.598), after earning a bye in the first round of the 1980 NBA playoffs, the Bucks fell to the Seattle Supersonics 4-3 in the best-of-seven Western Conference semifinals.

1980-81: 60-22 (.732), after earning a bye in the first round of the 1981 NBA playoffs, the Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Julius Erving averaged 24.7 points over the seven games for the 76ers while Marques Johnson matched him with 24.7 points a game for the Bucks.

1981-82: 55-27 (.671) after earning a bye in the first round of the 1982 NBA playoffs, the Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers for the second straight season, this time losing 4-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Erving averaged a series-high 21.7 points to go along with 8.0 rebounds and 7.2 assists over the six games, while Mickey Johnson paced the Bucks with 19.8 points a game.

1982-83: 51-31 (.622), after earning a bye in the first round of the 1983 NBA playoffs, the Bucks swept the Boston Celtics 4-0 before falling to the Philadelphia 76ers 4-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. Moses Malone averaged 22.0 points and 14.4 rebounds over the five games for the 76ers, while Marques Johnson led the Bucks with 21.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists.

1983-84: 50-32 (.610), after beating the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in the first round and the New Jersey Nets 4-2 in the conference semifinals, the Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the Eastern Conference finals. Larry Bird averaged 27.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists over the five games for the Celtics, while Marques Johnson led the Bucks with 20.2 points a game.

1984-85: 59-23 (.720), after defeating the Chicago Bulls 3-1 in the first round, the Bucks were swept by the Philadelphia 76ers 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Malone led the way with 25.0 points a game while Barkley added 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds a contest for the 76ers. Terry Cummings led the Bucks with 25.5 points a game to go along with 8.3 rebounds over the four games.

1985-86: 57-25 (.695), after sweeping the New Jersey Nets 3-0 in the first round and edging the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3 in the conference semifinals, the Bucks were swept by the Boston Celtics 4-0 in the Eastern Conference finals. Bird led the Celtics with 25.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 8.0 assists over the four-game series, while Cummings led the Bucks with 18.3 points and 10.8 rebounds per contest.

1986-87: 50-32 (.610), after besting the Philadelphia 76ers 3-2 in the first round, the Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 4-3 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Bird led the Celtics with 29.9 points a game to go along with 9.7 rebounds and 7.4 assists per contest. Cummings led the Bucks with 22.9 points while grabbing 9.1 rebounds a game.

1988-89: 49-33 (.598), after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 3-2 in the first round, the Bucks were swept by the Detroit Pistons 4-0 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Isiah Thomas led the Pistons with 16.0 points and 9.3 assists over the four-game series, while Ricky Pierce led the Bucks with 22.5 points a contest.

2000-01: 52-30 (.634), after beating the Orlando Magic 3-1 in the first round and edging the Charlotte Hornets 4-3 in the conference semifinals, the Bucks fell to the Philadelphia 76ers 4-3 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. Allen Iverson led the 76ers with 30.5 points and 6.8 assists over the seven-game series, while Ray Allen led the Bucks with 27.1 points a contest.

2018-19: 60-22 (.732), after sweeping the Detroit Pistons 4-0 in the first round and besting the Boston Celtics 4-1 in the conference semifinals, the Bucks fell to the Toronto Raptors 4-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals after building a 2-0 series lead. Kawhi Leonard led the Raptors with 29.8 points and 9.5 rebounds over the six games, while Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 22.7 points and 13.5 rebounds in the series.

2019-20: 56-17 (.767), with the NBA season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the NBA moved the postseason to a "bubble" in Orlando, Florida, in order to limit exposure to the virus. After the Bucks defeated the Orlando Magic 4-1 in the first round, they fell to the Miami Heat 4-1 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Butler led the Heat with 23.4 points a game, while Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25.6 points in the series.

2020-21: 46-26 (.639), after opening the playoffs with a 4-0 sweep of the Miami Heat before edging the Brooklyn Nets 4-3 in the conference semifinals and taking down the Atlanta Hawks 4-2 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals, the Bucks won their first NBA title in 50 years by erasing a 2-0 series deficit to defeat the Phoenix Suns 4-2. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 35.2 points and 13.2 rebounds over the six games, while Devin Booker led the Suns with 28.2 points a contest.

2021-22: 51-31 (.622), after beating the Chicago Bulls 4-1 in the first round, the Bucks fell to the Boston Celtics 4-3 in the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinals. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27.6 points over the seven games for the Celtics, while Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33.9 points and 14.7 rebounds a contest.

