Wesley Matthews rejoins Bucks

STATE JOURNAL WIRE SERVICES
Free agent Wesley Matthews rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday.
The Madison native and former Marquette athlete played last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.
“Wesley is a proven veteran whose shooting, defense and experience will help us,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said. “He is familiar with Coach Bud’s system and our team. We’re excited to have him back with us.”
Matthews, 35, spent the 2019-20 season with Milwaukee, starting all 67 games he appeared in with averages of 7.4 points per game and 2.5 rebounds per game.
In a related transaction, the Bucks requested waivers on rookie guard Georgios Kalaitzakis.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!