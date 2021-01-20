Wesley Matthews no longer with Milwaukee but always in a Wisconsin state of mind

MILWAUKEE — Wesley Matthews was front and center last season when the Milwaukee Bucks took a stand against social injustice and racial inequality by boycotting a playoff game against the Orlando Magic.
That Matthews took on such a visible vocal role wasn't the least bit surprising. Born and raised in Madison where he starred at Madison Memorial High School before taking his talents to Marquette University and the NBA, the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha was beyond painful for a man who wears his hometown roots on his sleeve.
Already considered a leader on the floor, Matthews assumed a leadership position in the Bucks' locker room, where his connection to the state helped establish a bridge between teammates, elected officials and the communities both parties represent. Those efforts and Matthews' passion left a lasting impression on the Bucks, who will be reunited with their former teammate Thursday night when the Los Angeles Lakers visit for the only meeting between the teams this season.
"Wes is such a thoughtful, caring passionate leader and man," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said Wednesday. "He takes a lot of pride in being from Wisconsin ... he really wants it to be the best Wisconsin that we could have and the best place that we can have. I thought his leadership and his passion for social justice and his passion for the state and for this area, you just can't fake it, and Wes doesn't fake anything. The realness, the toughness and the sincerity that Wes spoke with was really impactful."
Matthews is still committed to making Wisconsin a better place despite relocating to California, where he signed a one-year, $3.6 million offer this offseason after declining a $2.7 million option for a second season with the Bucks.
"I've got my own team back home that's still out in the community," Matthews said Wednesday. "(Wisconsin) is always going to be home, I’m always going to have roots there, so I’m always going to be pushing for the betterment of the state in which I’m proud to claim, and that hasn’t changed regardless of the uniform, regardless of the state that I’m living or the city that I’m living."
Nor does it change with the inauguration of a new president. Matthews and his teammates were at practice while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in, but the Lakers were able to catch snippets of the ceremony throughout the day.
For Matthews, it's a reason for optimism but still a reminder there's work to be done.
"Its a monumental day," Matthews said. "We’re ready to open the page on a new chapter and I’m excited, but the work is not done by any means. We have to continue to push, continue to strive and continue to hold each other accountable, but it’s definitely a great day."
Matthews also knows there's work to do on the basketball court, especially after the Lakers blew a 14-point fourth quarter lead in a 115-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Monday. The Lakers have yet to lose consecutive games this season but will face perhaps their strongest challenge of the season against a Bucks team that's also looking to bounce-back from a nail-biting loss while making a statement against the defending champions.
"They're a great team," Matthews said. "We're going to have our hands full."
The teams split their season series last year. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 34 points with 11 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 111-104 victory in the first meeting while Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for 67 points in a 113-103 Lakers win.
Those contests were billed as a potential preview of the NBA Finals. Both teams are expected to be in contention this season, but Matthews says he and the Lakers aren't focusing on anything other than the Bucks and he's confident the Bucks aren't looking further down the road, either.
"My mentality when I was in the locker room last year was I didn’t care who was on the other side," Matthews said. "We know where we want to get to and we know that we’ve got a ways to go. Is this a preview? I don’t know. Who knows? We haven’t even discussed that. What we need to do is get back to getting better, lock in on what we didn’t do well against Golden State, get ready for a tough Milwaukee team and try to start the road trip off with a win."