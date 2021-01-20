Wesley Matthews no longer with Milwaukee but always in a Wisconsin state of mind

Matthews is still committed to making Wisconsin a better place despite relocating to California, where he signed a one-year, $3.6 million offer this offseason after declining a $2.7 million option for a second season with the Bucks.

"I've got my own team back home that's still out in the community," Matthews said Wednesday. "(Wisconsin) is always going to be home, I’m always going to have roots there, so I’m always going to be pushing for the betterment of the state in which I’m proud to claim, and that hasn’t changed regardless of the uniform, regardless of the state that I’m living or the city that I’m living."

Nor does it change with the inauguration of a new president. Matthews and his teammates were at practice while Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn in, but the Lakers were able to catch snippets of the ceremony throughout the day.

For Matthews, it's a reason for optimism but still a reminder there's work to be done.

"Its a monumental day," Matthews said. "We’re ready to open the page on a new chapter and I’m excited, but the work is not done by any means. We have to continue to push, continue to strive and continue to hold each other accountable, but it’s definitely a great day."