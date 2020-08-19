Wesley Matthews is confident Bucks will rebound from blowout loss to Magic

When the Bucks return to the floor Thursday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, Matthews is confident that they'll be ready.

"We saw what we needed to see on film and we worked on what we needed to work on out on the court," Matthews said. "Our confidence hasn't been rattled. Do we know our intensity has to increase? Absolutely."

The league's best defensive team before the hiatus, the Bucks looked pedestrian at best during the seeding-round games and continued their defensive struggles against the Magic.

Orlando center Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 35 points on 15-for-24 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Terrance Ross added 18 off the bench while Gary Clark and Markelle Fultz combined for five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points each.

"They pretty much did and went where they wanted to more often than we’d like," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "So I think we’ve got to get them uncomfortable, get them going to second and third options and looks and just change kind of the rhythm."

Keeping the Magic shooters in check will be the Bucks' top priority. By clamping down on the defensive end, Matthews thinks the Bucks' offense will also start to return to its regular-season form.