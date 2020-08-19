Wesley Matthews is confident Bucks will rebound from blowout loss to Magic

Wesley Matthews did not mince words when describing the Milwaukee Bucks' performance in Game 1 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the Orlando Magic.
"They came out and kicked our (butt) on every level," Matthews said Wednesday after the team practiced at Walt Disney World.
Orlando outplayed the Bucks during the 122-110 victory so much that casual observers who didn't pay attention during the regular season might have thought the Magic were the league's top overall seed and the Bucks were the eighth seed in the East.
Orlando outshot Milwaukee 49.4%-43.3%, made more 3-pointers (16-14) while committing one fewer turnover and missed just one free throw while the Bucks came up short on 10 of their 28 attempts.
The Magic also outrebounded Milwaukee 48-47 with a 44-36 advantage on the defensive end.
It was by all accounts a total rout.
"Obviously, it wasn't the kind of performance we would have liked but give credit to them," Matthews said. "We can't take all of the fault because the Magic came out with a lot of intensity and a lot of urgency and they made some shots."
Wednesday's workout was spent focusing on rebounding, ball protection, execution and the other intangibles that make a difference during a playoff series with multiple games against the same opponent.
When the Bucks return to the floor Thursday for Game 2 of the best-of-seven series, Matthews is confident that they'll be ready.
"We saw what we needed to see on film and we worked on what we needed to work on out on the court," Matthews said. "Our confidence hasn't been rattled. Do we know our intensity has to increase? Absolutely."
The league's best defensive team before the hiatus, the Bucks looked pedestrian at best during the seeding-round games and continued their defensive struggles against the Magic.
Orlando center Nikola Vucevic led all scorers with 35 points on 15-for-24 shooting, including five 3-pointers. Terrance Ross added 18 off the bench while Gary Clark and Markelle Fultz combined for five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points each.
"They pretty much did and went where they wanted to more often than we’d like," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "So I think we’ve got to get them uncomfortable, get them going to second and third options and looks and just change kind of the rhythm."
Keeping the Magic shooters in check will be the Bucks' top priority. By clamping down on the defensive end, Matthews thinks the Bucks' offense will also start to return to its regular-season form.
"We just have to get stops," Matthews said. "We need to make sure that we stop them from scoring because we're at our best when we're in transition. We've got guys who can shoot from anywhere.
"We've got Giannis (Antetokounmpo) who can Euro-step, get around three or four people and dunk at any time. We've got Bled (Eric Bledsoe) who can get downhill, but everything starts with our defense."
Matthews scored 10 points with four rebounds and two assists while playing 26 minutes in Game 1 after missing Milwaukee's final two seeding-round games with a thigh injury.
He demurred when asked whether the injury was still an issue.
"It's the playoffs," Matthews said. "I think everybody is banged up. It is what it is but tomorrow at six, I'll be on that court."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!