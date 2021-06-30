'We'll evaluate it': Giannis Antetokounmpo's status unclear after Bucks star injures knee in loss to Hawks

It was a scary sight — and sound — for the Bucks.

"I heard him yell," Khris Middleton said.

Added Jrue Holiday: "I think just based on how he was grabbing his leg, it seemed like it was pretty bad."

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned to the bench briefly before again heading to the locker room after the Hawks blew open the game by extending their lead to 20 points. Soon after, the Bucks announced he would not return.

"I don't want to speak for him," Budenholzer said when asked what Antetokounmpo told his teammates when he briefly returned to the bench. "I know historically it's impossible to keep him off the court, keep him away from his teammates. My guess is he wants to play and, if not, let his teammates know that he's there for them."

Following a slow start to the game, Antetokounmpo had scored eight of his 14 points in the opening minutes of the second half. Following the jam by Capela, the Hawks led 62-52 when the Bucks' star left the game.

The loss of Antetokounmpo appeared to derail the momentum of the Bucks' comeback.

Holiday said the injury wasn't a distraction.