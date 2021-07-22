Watch now: Thousands celebrate Bucks' 'surreal' title in downtown Milwaukee

'I'm still in shock'

"You see it on TV and so you don't really expect to actually ever see it in real life," Ben Mueller of Verona said after the championship trophy passed him. "It's just surreal."

Mueller and Alec Fernandez, both 16, got into downtown around 9 a.m., two hours before the parade stepped off from near the shore of Lake Michigan.

"I'm still in shock from when it happened," Fernandez said of the championship, clinched Tuesday with a Game 6 victory against the Phoenix Suns at Fiserv Forum. "I never really thought we'd be a championship city, us being a small market and everything. But it's cool that it's finally here."

Former Bucks owner Herb Kohl got a spot of honor in a car at the front of the parade, followed by elected officials, former Bucks players, team staff throwing shirts to the crowd and, finally, the players and coaches.

The crowd noise swelled as the buses reached more people along the streets. Former Bucks player Brandon Jennings, whose prediction years ago was the genesis for the familiar "Bucks in six!" chants, heard those words often. Antetokounmpo was greeted with "MVP! MVP!" all day.