Watch now: Sam Dekker shares emotional message after winning FIBA Europe Cup

With a rollercoaster year on the basketball court coming to a close, it didn't take long after the final buzzer sounded Wednesday for former University of Wisconsin men's basketball star Sam Dekker to appreciate how important it was to finish on a high note.
After helping lead Bahcesehir College to the 2021-22 FIBA Europe Cup in Istanbul, Turkey, Dekker shared an emotional message on social media, admitting that he was in a "really dark place professionally" after being waived by the NBA's Toronto Raptors in November.
"I've had a lot of doubts over the last six, seven years; like a lot," Dekker said in the video, "and also a lot of huge, amazing things to be grateful for, but being able to end this year, that didn't start off great, on a high note is something to be really thankful for."
Dekker contributed 12 points, five rebounds and an assist in 22 minutes as Bahcesehir College defeated Unahotels Reggio Emilia 90-74 in the second leg to claim the trophy with an aggregate score of 162-143.
Dekker played one game in the NBA this season, logging just one minute for the Raptors
after returning to the league following two seasons overseas.
The Sheboygan native was drafted 18th overall in the 2015 NBA draft after three successful seasons at UW. He earned 2013 Big Ten All-Freshman team honors before being named to the All Big-Ten second team in both 2014 and 2015.
Photos: Look back at Wisconsin Badgers' victory over Kentucky Wildcats in 2015 NCAA Final Four
Wisconsin cheerleaders perform during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky celebrates after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker reacts during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Traevon Jackson, left, and Kentucky's Tyler Ulis battle for a loose ball during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
University of Wisconsin fan Brenda Johnson, of Hudson, Wis., cheers as she finds out Wisconsin defeated Kentucky in the NCAA college basketball tournament as she attends the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks NHL hockey game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. The Coyotes defeated the Sharks 5-3. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) drives to the basket between Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein (15) and Trey Lyles (41) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Aaron Harrison (2) reacts to a call during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Wisconsin Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes (10) drives against Kentucky's Karl-Anthony Towns (12) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker, left, reacts during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Devin Booker shoots against Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig, top, and Josh Gasser during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players celebrate after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players celebrate during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin head coach Bo Ryan watches from the bench during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes reacts during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Karl-Anthony Towns shoots against Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players celebrate after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players celebrate after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players rect on the bench during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker (15) shoots over Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Dakari Johnson (44) shoots over Wisconsin's Zak Showalter (3) during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) blocks a shot by Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Karl-Anthony Towns (12) grabs a rebound over Wisconsin's Bronson Koenig, right, during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Aaron Harrison goes up for a shot against Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin players celebrate after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) dunks the ball during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker reacts after making a three-point basket during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky fans react after the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Wisconsin Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker shoots against Kentucky defense during the first half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Chris Steppig, Pool)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Nigel Hayes (10) drives past Kentucky's Karl-Anthony Towns during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) looks to shoot against Kentucky's Devin Booker (1) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky's Trey Lyles (41) shoots against Wisconsin's Sam Dekker (15) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Sam Dekker, left, celebrates with teammate Josh Gasser, right, after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky (44) shoots over Kentucky's Willie Cauley-Stein (15) during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Wisconsin's Frank Kaminsky celebrates on the court after an NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Kentucky Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Kentucky head coach John Calipari reacts to a call during the second half of the NCAA Final Four tournament college basketball semifinal game against Wisconsin Saturday, April 4, 2015, in Indianapolis. Wisconsin won 71-64. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
