 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Watch now: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo jokes about taking a year off after this season

  • 0

BOSTON — The Milwaukee Bucks still are alive in the NBA playoffs, but star Giannis Antetokounmpo already is joking about his plans for next year.

After scoring 40 points to help the Bucks take a 3-2 lead over Boston in the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 110-107 victory Wednesday night, the two-time MVP asked reporters out of the blue: “If I don’t play after this season, do I still get paid? Do you guys know how it works?”

Antetokounmpo, 27, was asked how he would spend his sabbatical.

“If I take a year off, what would I do?" he repeated. “I would disappear. I would go to an island in Greece, stay with my family and disappear for a year.”

As he walked off, he added: “I'm being serious.”

Watch Antetokounmpo's comments below: 

People are also reading…

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Giannis Antetokounmpo has fun thinking about taking a year off basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics