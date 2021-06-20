 Skip to main content
Watch now: Bucks fans nervously watch final moments of Game 7 against Nets
Watch now: Bucks fans nervously watch final moments of Game 7 against Nets

Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals came down to the final seconds Saturday night before the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in overtime. Here's how Bucks fans reacted at LJ's Sports Tavern and Grill in Madison as Kevin Durant's final shot fell short and the Bucks ran out the clock.

Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference semifinals between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Brooklyn Nets came down to the final seconds. Here's how fans reacted at LJ's Sports Tavern and Grill in Madison on Saturday, June 19, 2021.
