Giannis Antetokounmpo earned his first Most Valuable Player award after leading the Bucks to a league-best 60-22 regular-season record and the franchise's first Eastern Conference finals appearance since the 2000-01 season.
The 24-year-old native of Athens, Greece, averaged a career-high 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game while shooting 57.8 percent from the field before media voting for the awards closed at the end of the regular season.
Antetokounmpo was a resounding winner. He received 941 points and 78 first-place votes in the balloting — 165 points more than James Harden, who received 23 first-place votes.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver presented Antetokounmpo with the MVP award at the end of the awards show, which ran over two hours at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., and Antetokounmpo delivered an emotional acceptance speech.
"This is just the beginning. My goal is to win a championship. I'm going to do whatever it takes to make that happen." pic.twitter.com/L0Q3WD0cl2— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) June 25, 2019