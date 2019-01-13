After serving as home to the Milwaukee Bucks for three decades, the Bradley Center moved one step closer to its demise when crews blasted the steel roof off the arena on Sunday morning.

With the Bucks dominating in their first season next door at the Fiserv Forum, their new $524 million home, crews have been working for months at tearing down the out-of-date arena to make room for additional development projects.

The explosions that sent the roof plummeting into the former seating bowl − and clouds of dust billowing up into the air − took place just after 9 a.m. with people perched on nearby rooftops and gathered along the barricaded streets.

Watch video of the blast below: