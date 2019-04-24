While he has reason to be biased, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers didn't hold back when discussing the excitement around the Milwaukee Bucks as they continue their run through the NBA playoffs.

Asked for his thoughts as a minority owner of the Bucks, Rodgers talked about the team advancing out of the first round for the first time since 2001 with a sweep of the Detroit Pistons, and the Bucks' upcoming matchup with the Boston Celtics starting Sunday at noon in the second round of the NBA playoffs.

"It's exciting, it's an exciting time to be a fan of the Bucks, a super minority owner of the Bucks, and I'm sure the players as well, first sweep in a long time, first series win since the Ray Allen, Big Dog (Glenn Robinson) teams, Sam Cassell," Rodgers said during a locker room interview Wednesday. "So it's exciting, but I know these guys have more on their to-do list than to just win a series."

When asked how the Bucks matchup with the Celtics, Rodgers offered a detailed breakdown of the rematch of last year's playoff series when the Celtics defeated the Bucks in seven games to send Milwaukee packing:

"I think this is kind of like our Bulls-Pistons from the 80's mathcup. You know, we had a tough series last year, we won all three at home, we lost all four in Boston. This year, we're obviously the top seed, so we have the homecourt advantage. They're a really good team, they've got a fantastic coach, a player who is dynamic in their point guard (Kyrie Irving), and then obviously some great other players around the perimeter and guys who can stretch the floor. We're very similar, with kind of our personnel, we have a bunch of shooters on the court, as do they with (Al) Horford's ability to stretch the floor. But, I like our chances, we've got a great vibe going this year, we're a deep, deep team. (Nikola) Mirotic, who didn't play the last 11 games of the season, you know had an impact on multiple games already. Hopefully we get Malcolm Brogdon back, and maybe Pau (Gasol) as well. It's gonna be a fun run."