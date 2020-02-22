Warriors latest reclamation project is ex-Bucks' big man Dragan Bender

There's no such tit for tat with Bender — they're plucking him out of the Bucks' G-League team. But as the Warriors have learned with Chriss, their starting center for the remainder of the season and perhaps throughout next season, too, there's value to be found in young players who were deemed busts by the Suns. Bender was selected four picks before Chriss by the Suns in the 2016 draft.

To be fair to the Suns, they appear more competent this season — we'll see how long that lasts — and Bender was dismal in his first three seasons in the NBA there, averaging only 5.3 points per game in more than 20 minutes per contest for Phoenix, posting a sub-50 effective field goal percentage and providing little rebounding or defense.

But in the G-League this winter, he found something worthwhile. He averaged 20.5 points per game, nine rebounds per contest, and shot 38% from beyond the arc on 5-plus attempts per game in the minor league, at points downright owning inferior competition.

We'll see if that translates to the NBA in the coming days.