Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, AP photo

Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard pressures Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the decisive Game 6 on Saturday, May 25, 2019. Antetokounmpo shot only 43.5% from the floor during four playoff losses to Toronto.

 FRANK GUNN, CANADIAN PRESS

Matt Lamarca of The Action Network breaks down the odds of the Milwaukee Bucks to break through and win the NBA championship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

View comments