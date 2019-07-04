As part of a Memphis Grizzlies-Phoenix Suns trade that includes four players, guard Kyle Korver is on his way to the Suns — who plan to waive Korver and allow the swingman to become a free agent, league sources told ESPN on Wednesday.
Korver — whose expiring contract can be waived for the cost of $3.4 million — will consider signing with the Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers once he clears waivers, sources said.
The Suns are trading the No. 4 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, underachieving forward Josh Jackson, to the Grizzlies with guard De’Anthony Melton, a 2020 second-round pick and a 2021 conditional second-round pick, league sources said. The Suns will also receive guard Jevon Carter.
The trade can’t be finalized before Saturday.
Korver, 37, split time between Utah and Cleveland last season. He averaged 8.6 points while shooting 39.7% from 3-point range. He’s a 43% shooter from range over his career.
The 6-foot-8 Jackson averaged 12.3 points in 25.3 minutes per game while starting 64 of the 156 games he appeared in.
Parsons to Hawks
A person with knowledge of the situation said the Atlanta Hawks have acquired veteran forward Chandler Parsons in a trade which sent Miles Plumlee and Solomon Hill to Memphis.
The 30-year-old Parsons averaged 7.5 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25 games, including three starts, for Memphis last season.
Parsons will make $25.1 million in the upcoming final year of his contract. Hill and Plumlee will make a combined $25.3 million on their expiring contracts.
A left knee injury limited the 30-year-old Plumlee, a 6-foot-11 center, to 18 games last season.
Surgery for Carter
The Chicago Bulls said Wendell Carter Jr. needs a surgical procedure to repair a core muscle injury. He is expected to be ready for training camp.
Carter played 44 games in his rookie season in 2018-19 and none after Jan. 15. That’s the date he tripped over Lakers center Tyson Chandler and, on the ensuing fall, tore a ligament in his left thumb that warranted surgery.
While averaging 10.3 points and 7.0 rebounds in a promising season, he sometimes struggled against bigger, more physical centers.
In the paint
A person familiar with the situation said the Detroit Pistons and forward Markieff Morris agreed on a two-year contract. ... The Minnesota Timberwolves are signing former Portland forward Jake Layman to a three-year $11.5 million contract. ... Guard T.J. McConnell agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. ... The Dallas Mavericks and free agent center Boban Marjanovic agreed to a two-year, $7 million deal. ... ESPN reported that the New Orleans Pelicans and forward Darius Miller agreed on a two-year, $14.25 million deal.