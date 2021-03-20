Veteran forward P.J. Tucker welcomes trade to contending Bucks from struggling Rockets

MILWAUKEE — P.J. Tucker says a move to the championship-contending Milwaukee Bucks offers the 35-year-old veteran a breath of fresh air and a chance to turn around a frustrating season.
Tucker practiced with his new team Friday after the Bucks officially announced they had acquired the 6-foot-5 forward along with guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets The Bucks sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston.
As part of the trade, the Bucks gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets' 2021 second-round selection.
"Man, I was nipping at the bit today to get in practice, to get in there just to hit bodies and talk and be with the guys," Tucker said. "It felt great. It feels good just to have my battery recharged."
Tucker gives the Bucks a solid defender and quality 3-point shooter — especially from the corners — as they bid for their first NBA title since 1971. Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement that Tucker "checks all the boxes" with his versatility and all-around game.
"His defense is at an elite level," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.
Budenholzer cited "his ability to guard multiple positions, his ability to guard the best players in the league, the physicality he brings to that level of the court, the playoff experience he brings and the ability to space the court, make 3's, play the right way, play smart with high basketball IQ."
Tucker hasn't played in a game since March 3 but is expected to be available Saturday when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.
The Rockets said last week they were attempting to trade Tucker, who is in the final season of a $31.8 million, four-year contract.
Tucker had started each of the 32 games in which he appeared and was averaging 4.4 points as the Rockets have struggled after dealing Russell Westbrook and James Harden. Tucker was shooting 31.4% from 3-point range but had been a more reliable 3-point shooter in previous seasons.
"It's been a frustrating year from all standpoints," Tucker said.
Tucker leaves behind a team that was near the bottom of the Western Conference standings to join a club competing for the top seed in the East.
The Rockets have suffered a franchise-record 19 consecutive losses, including a 113-100 setback against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night. The Bucks (26-14) have won five straight games and nine of their last 10, putting them 1 1/2 games behind Philadelphia and Brooklyn in the Eastern Conference standings.
"I feel like we've got a chance to win a championship and do something special," Tucker said.
The addition of Tucker continues the reshaping of Milwaukee's roster that began with the offseason acquisition of Jrue Holiday.
Tucker looks forward to the opportunity to play with two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
"As soon as I see Giannis today, he looked at me and I looked at him and we both said the same thing," Tucker said. "He was like, 'I don't have to go against you no more.' And I said, 'Yeah, and I don't have to guard you anymore.' We both laughed because we've had some epic battles going at it. It definitely will be nice to be on the same side now."
The Bucks acquired Tucker along with the 23-year-old Kurucs, who has played in 16 games for Brooklyn and Houston this season.
Augustin, 33, was averaging 6.1 points, 3 assists and 19.3 minutes in his first season with Milwaukee after spending four seasons in Orlando. The 25-year-old Wilson had averaged 3.6 points in 12 games this season and hadn't been able to work his way into the Bucks' rotation.
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020