Veteran forward P.J. Tucker officially joins Bucks in trade with Rockets

MILWAUKEE — P.J. Tucker is now a member of the Milwaukee Bucks, an addition for the team's playoff push.

The Bucks announced Friday they had acquired Tucker as well as guard Rodions Kurucs from the Houston Rockets and had sent guard D.J. Augustin plus forward D.J. Wilson to Houston.

As part of the trade, the Bucks gave up their 2021 and 2023 first-round picks and got back their own 2022 first-round pick and the Rockets’ 2021 second-round selection.

“P.J. Tucker checks all the boxes,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement. “He is a great teammate who brings a veteran presence with playoff experience. P.J.’s a versatile, high-IQ defender, and on the offensive end he plays with discipline, is unselfish, and spaces the court with his ability to knock down the three.”

The Bucks announced the trade Friday, two days after Augustin and Wilson participated in warmups before a 109-105 victory at Philadelphia but weren’t with the team during the actual game. ESPN first reported the trade.

Tucker issued an Instagram post bidding farewell to Houston on Thursday.