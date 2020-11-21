Update: Bucks re-sign Pat Connaughton, add free agents D.J. Augustin, Bobby Portis

Portis, 25, signed a two-year deal that includes a player option for 2021-22. Chicago's first-round pick (No. 22 overall) in the 2015 Draft, he was traded along with former Buck Jabari Parker to Washington at the deadline in 2019 and signed a one-year deal with the Knicks last summer.

In 66 games (five starts) for New York, Portis averaged 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 21.1 minutes per game. He shot 45.0% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc, attempting 2.8 3-pointers per contest.

Portis' playing time with the Knicks was limited by a crowded frontcourt but he should get more opportunities in Milwaukee with Ersan Ilyasova and Robin Lopez no longer on the roster.

Shortly after the Connaughton deal was announced Friday night, reports surfaced that the Bucks and Pelicans were looking to expand the trade made earlier this week that sent Jrue Holiday to Milwaukee. According to ESPN.com’s Adrian Wojnarowski, as many as four teams could be involved in the final agreement, including the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are reportedly sending Steven Adams to New Orleans in exchange for multiple draft picks.