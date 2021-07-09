Unified Milwaukee hosts NBA Finals 50 years after title run

Feigin believes what the Bucks have done off the court is at least as important as what they have accomplished on the court.

When asked what his proudest moment is with the Bucks, Feigin doesn’t mention the Eastern Conference title the team just won. He instead cites the players’ decision not to take the floor for a postseason game inside the bubble at Walt Disney World last summer last year following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha.

Their decision led to a leaguewide postponement of playoff games.

“It really kind of sparked a global pause and awareness for social justice,” Feigin said.

Barrett said the Bucks “embody not only the team spirit that you see with all the players, but they embody the community spirit of wanting to be a part of the community. It has been true since the day they got here.”

Bucks players engaging in social issues isn’t new.

Bob Dandridge, a recent Hall of Fame selection who played on the Bucks’ 1971 championship team and the 1974 squad that lost the NBA Finals to Boston, said there were plenty of outspoken players on those teams.