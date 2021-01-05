Two straight victories have Bucks headed in right direction

“We know it’s not going to be easy every night,” Antetokounmpo said. “But it felt good to have a night like this.”

Through seven games, the Bucks lead the league in shooting (49.9%), 3-point shooting (43.6%), scoring (124.6 points per game). Defensively, the Bucks rank near the middle of the pack as their opponents have shot 45.3% overall and 36.6% from distance while giving up an average of 111.1 points per night.

Improving on those defensive numbers is a primary objective for the Bucks, who will benefit from regular practice time this week as they continue a five-game homestand Wednesday night against the Pistons and wrap up with back-to-back visits from Utah and Cleveland this weekend.

Without the ability for players to work out together ahead of training camp, as well as the accelerated pace once camp started, it made it a challenge for coach Mike Budenholzer to integrate eight new players into his system. The early-season schedule, which had the Bucks playing five of their first six games on the road, didn’t help matters.

Getting back onto the practice floor with regularity will likely go a long way toward establishing the type of consistency they’ve shown over the past two seasons.