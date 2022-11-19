Trying to practice free throws after loss, Giannis Antetokounmpo argues with Philadelphia arena worker

PHILADELPHIA — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and pushed a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night.
After going 4 for 15 from the line, Antetokounmpo returned to the Wells Fargo Center floor several minutes after the game to shoot free throws with a small number of fans still in the building.
Antetokounmpo proceeded to miss his first five foul shots in the postgame practice. During a break in the two-time NBA MVP's shooting, arena workers moved onto the court for their usual postgame activities.
One of the workers set up a 12-foot ladder next to the basket where Antetokounmpo was shooting. Antetokounmpo walked up to the ladder and moved it out of the way.
The employee moved it back in place, much to the ire of Antetokounmpo. He approached the staffer, had a quick, heated verbal exchange, then moved the ladder away again, sending it crashing to the floor.
People are also reading…
"I never try to disrespect anyone, in any way shape or form," Antetokounmpo told reporters afterward. "I feel like today was just unfortunate event that took place."
Antetokounmpo told reporters that the incident began when he started shooting free throws and a player and coach told him to leave the court. Antetokounmpo didn't name the player, but the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel had a video showing Philadelphia's Montrezl Harrell taking the ball from Anteokounmpo as the Bucks forward was at the free-throw line.
Antetokounmpo said he left to get two more balls and returned to see the ladder in front of the basket.
"At the end of the day people are going to make things look the way they want it to look," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "Did I mean to push the ladder all the way down? I totally did not. I just tried to, I think I pushed it and it got caught and fell. But people are going to make it look the way they want it to look. I know what happened. I think there's cameras all over this court. We can show the whole incident from people coming and getting the ball, people getting in my face. I don't want to get into all those things.
"I don't know if I should apologize because I don't feel like I did anything wrong, except the ladder just fell. I feel like it's my right for me to work on my skills after a horrible night from the free-throw line. I think anybody in my position that had a night like me would go out and work on his free throws. And if they didn't, they don't really care about their game."
Word spread quickly through the Wells Fargo Center. Harrell, who was still on the other end of the court talking to a group of individuals, including some 76ers staffers, started to walk toward Antetokounmpo, shouting at him for mistreating the arena employee.
Harrell never made it past half court, as team employees were able to get him to turn around and head to the Philadelphia locker room.
"Aye make sure you get the complete story," Harrell tweeted afterward. "I ask the man can he get off the court so I can workout they had to change the court over he ignore me so hey that's what you get! Respect is respect! GOODNIGHT!
Social media buzzing after Giannis Antetokounmpo announces 5-year extension with Milwaukee Bucks
Light it up, light it up
Hoan bridge lights celebrating the signing of Giannis. pic.twitter.com/koYkeuLOTb— Mark Baden (@Mark_Baden) December 15, 2020
Putting in work
In 2013, he was just a kid trying to make a name for himself. Now?— Sam (@SamBrahm1) December 15, 2020
2x MVP
4x All Star
1x DPOY
And he just signed a Super Max to stay in Milwaukee for 5 more years. Thank you Giannis❤️ #Bucks pic.twitter.com/FjS6jrHhbh
Worth a 1,000 words
Today is a great time to share this shot from a former colleague, @lucificious (on instagram at @lucian_mcafee). It's so pure. Have always loved this shot above most every Giannis pic. pic.twitter.com/UsKBuCmH8E— Jim Kogutkiewicz (@jimmyfk) December 15, 2020
Kids approve
I know two little guys who are really excited @Giannis_An34 is coming back to the @Bucks pic.twitter.com/PrgYqJf3Fo— Adam Collins (@AdamDCollins) December 15, 2020
Just look at those moves!
This is what I was doing after I heard Giannis was staying in Milwaukee!!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/XtHX6VjSzA— Tim Decorah (@tdecorah8791) December 15, 2020
Monster moment
Just remembered Giannis signed that super max pic.twitter.com/3roVscjezY— Ari (@liIacwine2) December 15, 2020
Family first
I hope Giannis made the best decision for him to win a championship, because he definitely made the best decision for his family and continuity #Giannis #Nba— Dan (@shadesandgrace) December 15, 2020
Standout star
Sure we have Rodgers, Braun and Yelich but man Giannis means everything and more to this state. He revitalized the city and brought life back into a dead end. We will forever be grateful for your presence. Now let’s get this ring #The414Way #TheGiannisWay 😤 https://t.co/0CIRV7G0Cy— O’ Sheehan Jr. (@misheehan68) December 15, 2020
Outside voices
How does Giannis signing the supermax impact the rest of the NBA? Also: @DarthAmin and I beg everyone to stop saying this is a victory for small-market teams, or proof the supermax works. This is proof that having a well-run, competitive organization works. Not bribes. pic.twitter.com/DL29clANJL— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) December 15, 2020
Not far off
Milwaukee fans hearing that Giannis Antetokounmpo, has signed a multi-year extension with the Bucks. #NBA pic.twitter.com/BkkM3t9qXU— Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) December 15, 2020
Cry me a river
#Lakers #GiannisAntetokounmpo— Hoops around (@hoopsaround) December 15, 2020
Lakers fans after seeing Giannis resign on a 5 year deal with Bucks pic.twitter.com/YWo7aCHFCC
On his own terms
Giannis has lived a completely different life than many players.— Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) December 15, 2020
Good for him, good for the league, and good for small-market teams. https://t.co/AMOJpLKpXR
It's a Greek thing
Told everyone I knew that Giannis was going nowhere. Greeks are all about loyalty & family. Special people! Good luck @Giannis_An34— Rick Pitino (@RealPitino) December 15, 2020
Hollywood-worthy transformation
The guy clearly put the work in! Ton of respect for @Giannis_An34! It like the movie “BIG” how he transformed himself @tomhanks pic.twitter.com/5wF4G0nhR2— Tim Doyle (@TimDoyle00) December 15, 2020
Watt knows what's up
‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/nE2bmLLh4B— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 15, 2020
An expert opinion
Keeping Milwaukee relevant on the NBA scene is what Giannis just did. He showed loyalty to the franchise when he could have gone the other way and forced a trade. Now this season already feels different. https://t.co/Uyqu6ppTWF— cfgardner (@cf_gardner) December 15, 2020
She's got a point
Ladies, if he didn't message to see how happy/excited you are that Giannis signed the supermax, then he isn't the one for you.— Alysa Z - Bango's Side Doe (@alysaz23) December 15, 2020
Turn back time
This is wild to go back in the time machine & read. For everyone who put into the NBA Karma bank in those old days & refused to give up. This afternoon had a little bit to give back to you. But seriously - Never Give up on your @bucks https://t.co/7S1AAyt85d— Andy Gorzalski (@AndyGorzalski) December 15, 2020
Small-town solidarity
Let’s gooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/QloTL8NoXo— Brent Suter (@bruter24) December 15, 2020
Making Dad proud
For as much as I enjoy what he’s done on a basketball court, this part of the Giannis story has always been what’s resonated most with me. It’s why I genuinely like the Antetokounmpo family. I only wish their dad were around to see what his boys have accomplished. https://t.co/xFEWf4TH5h— William®️🧐 (@MiltownBucky) December 15, 2020
Financially sound
Worth every penny— Vince Biegel (@VinceBiegel) December 15, 2020
Sending a statement
It’s such a relief that these Giannis rumors can finally be put to bed. It’s great that a small market was able to fend off the vultures & keep a marquee attraction. It’s even better that an MVP sees value in staying with the first organization to believe in him & let him shine.— Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) December 15, 2020
In for the long haul
Milwaukee ♥️ MVPs & MVPs ♥️ Milwaukee pic.twitter.com/yoBF5bJQQE— megan YELI MVP brown (@thatgirlondeck) December 15, 2020
Accept no substitutes!
CELEBRATORY SMOTHIES ALL AROUND! https://t.co/1f2MjcTbCH— Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) December 15, 2020
Off-court contributions
Thank you @Giannis_An34 and @Bucks. As a life long Bucks and Milwaukee fan, I’m so happy for you Giannis, your family, the Bucks organization and our community. MVP people and players now define this community. Incredible. pic.twitter.com/K0lt4bXvJU— David Margolis (@drdavemke) December 15, 2020
Like the good ol' days
Brilliant to see @Giannis_An34 stay at the @Bucks . Call me old fashioned, but seeing an NBA star stay in the city where the fans love him, and become a club legend is how it should be 👏 https://t.co/TWuRaAG4vK— Dan O'Connor (@melbournesdoc) December 15, 2020
Signed and sealed
🖊 🖊 🖊 https://t.co/hwiYAaV6zn— Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) December 15, 2020
Keep it rolling
From one icon to another. pic.twitter.com/TG09occAeY— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 16, 2020