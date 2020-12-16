Tom Oates: Wisconsin not good enough for superstar athletes? Giannis, Yelich, Rodgers would disagree

The national media has spent a great deal of time over the past two years speculating about the future of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Most of those, um, experts were so sure Antetokounmpo would spurn Milwaukee for a chance to play in a larger market or join forces with other NBA superstars to pursue a championship that the question was never, "Will Giannis leave Milwaukee?" It instead was, "Where will Giannis land?"
Turns out they had no idea what they were talking about.
OK, so that's not a major revelation. But it still was refreshing when Antetokounmpo signed a five-year, $228 million contract extension with the Bucks on Tuesday, a decision that was met with great joy in Wisconsin, gasps of disbelief everywhere else.
The experts should have known better. With any research, they would understand Wisconsin has a history of keeping its superstar athletes at home. The narrative that elite professional athletes don't want to play in Milwaukee and Green Bay finally can put put to rest with Antetokounmpo staying put.
In 2020 alone, two of the greatest athletes in their respective sports — Antetokounmpo and outfielder Christian Yelich of the Milwaukee Brewers — signed long-term contract extensions that assure they will spend the prime years of their careers in Wisconsin. They're not alone in choosing to stay put in America's Dairyland.
Robin Yount played his entire career with the Brewers. Ryan Braun will do the same, assuming his decision is to return to the Brewers or retire. Brett Favre wanted to play his entire career with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers hopes to finish his career in Green Bay.
Like Antetokounmpo and Yelich, all won a most valuable player award in their leagues. Some won several of them. And like Antetokounmpo and Yelich, they chose to reject the promises of riches and titles elsewhere to remain with the franchises they grew up in or fell in love with once they got here.
Sure, superstars such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Prince Fielder got away while still in their prime, but the list is much shorter than the critics would have you believe. Paul Molitor, Reggie White and Charles Woodson were nearing the finish line when they left, and all three loved their time in Wisconsin.
"This is my home. This is my city."@Giannis_An34's message for Bucks fans: pic.twitter.com/ulXVtYS5X4— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) December 15, 2020
I long have maintained most athletes, even those who had a dim view of the state before they got here, thoroughly enjoy playing in Wisconsin. While our nightlife might not be up to big-city standards and our small-market teams have a tougher time winning titles than their well-heeled, large-market rivals, the experience of playing in a college-type atmosphere is very appealing to some.
One reason is the state's franchises, at least in recent years, have worked hard to foster a family atmosphere and provide first-class facilities and amenities. It also helps that athletes can find team success here, especially since more aggressive ownership groups took control of the Brewers and Bucks. The Packers have been NFL contenders for 30 years, winning two Super Bowls. The Brewers have been to the National League playoffs five times since 2008. The Bucks have had the best regular-season record in the NBA the past two seasons.
A second reason is the people in Wisconsin are more respectful of athletes than people elsewhere, which is important in what is potentially a fish-bowl atmosphere. Even Abdul-Jabbar, who cited cultural differences as the reason he forced his way out of Milwaukee in the mid-1970s, said he grew to appreciate the fans here because they were salt-of-the-Earth people.
The fans in Wisconsin also tend to be very supportive and appreciative of their athletes. Sure, some are prone to knee-jerk overreactions on social media, but the fans generally show considerably more patience with players than they do elsewhere.
Finally, Wisconsin's cities are comfortable places to live. The lack of traffic and smaller cities make it easy to get to work, the airport or even the supermarket.
Look, Wisconsin isn't for everyone and we get that. However, not every athlete craves the bright lights, big cities, glamour teams or even the megamillions. Some are happier living their lives in relative peace and quiet and trying to make a mark by winning in a city where winning isn't guaranteed every year.
That's why Antetokounmpo's decision wasn't a bit surprising. He said in the past he wanted to be like Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Dirk Nowitzki, playing in a city for 20 years. Even in a star-driven league like the NBA, Antetokounmpo is rare. Concepts like loyalty and legacy mean something to him.
Antetokounmpo could have played out his contract and become the biggest free agent to hit the market since Kevin Durant in 2016. He could have named his next destination.
But Antetokounmpo showed loyalty to the franchise that drafted him when he was 18 and the city that has strongly supported him and his family ever since. He also wants to create his own legacy by bringing the Bucks a title for the first time since 1971. Playoff failures the last two seasons didn't drive him elsewhere, they only made him more determined to win a title in the city that adopted him.
Is that so hard to understand? Not if you're from Wisconsin, it isn't.
Tom Oates, who retired as a full-time columnist, has returned to write occasional columns for the State Journal.
