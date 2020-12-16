Tom Oates: Wisconsin not good enough for superstar athletes? Giannis, Yelich, Rodgers would disagree

Robin Yount played his entire career with the Brewers. Ryan Braun will do the same, assuming his decision is to return to the Brewers or retire. Brett Favre wanted to play his entire career with the Packers. Aaron Rodgers hopes to finish his career in Green Bay.

Like Antetokounmpo and Yelich, all won a most valuable player award in their leagues. Some won several of them. And like Antetokounmpo and Yelich, they chose to reject the promises of riches and titles elsewhere to remain with the franchises they grew up in or fell in love with once they got here.

Sure, superstars such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Prince Fielder got away while still in their prime, but the list is much shorter than the critics would have you believe. Paul Molitor, Reggie White and Charles Woodson were nearing the finish line when they left, and all three loved their time in Wisconsin.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

I long have maintained most athletes, even those who had a dim view of the state before they got here, thoroughly enjoy playing in Wisconsin. While our nightlife might not be up to big-city standards and our small-market teams have a tougher time winning titles than their well-heeled, large-market rivals, the experience of playing in a college-type atmosphere is very appealing to some.