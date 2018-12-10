MILWAUKEE — Common sense tells you the NBA schedule seldom gets more difficult than playing both conference leaders — Golden State and Toronto — in a span of three days.

Common sense doesn’t always apply in the NBA, however. Sometimes, the hardest part of the schedule is playing the LeBron-less, no-longer-relevant Cleveland Cavaliers the day after you complete the Warriors-Raptors double dip.

During their somewhat unexpected ascent to the upper reaches of the NBA this season, the Milwaukee Bucks have fared very well against the best the NBA has to offer but have stumbled on occasion against teams from the league’s lower reaches. Recent losses to Phoenix and New York are the kind of hiccups a contending team can’t afford.

Milwaukee avoided that pitfall with a 108-92 victory over Cleveland on Monday night at Fiserv Forum, burying the Cavaliers one day after beating Eastern Conference leader Toronto on the road and three days after dropping a hard-fought game to Western Conference leader Golden State at home. And the Bucks did it with star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo sitting out with what the Bucks called a sore neck.

Instead of playing down to the competition, this time the Bucks played with an intensity that turned the game into a blowout midway through the second quarter.

“In the season, you’re probably going to look back and wish you had a better effort on certain nights and sometimes maybe it’s, who knows why?” first-year coach Mike Budenholzer said. “But I think the effort and the focus on a back-to-back, against Cleveland, and getting up 25 or 30 showed good focus.”

It was the type of professional effort a contending team must put out every night, regardless of the opponent. An up-and-coming team such as Milwaukee must learn how to beat the good teams but also how to dominate the bad ones.

EVen though the Cavaliers are a shell of the team that lost to the Warriors in the NBA Finals last season, the wire-to-wire victory was a step in the right direction.

“We’re just trying to build something special,” guard Eric Bledsoe said. “We’ve got to take it a game at time. We had a big win in Toronto and we wanted to capitalize on that tonight.”

The victory pushed the Bucks’ record to 18-8, the second-best mark in the East, and was their third in four games after treading water for a month. That stretch of mediocrity left people wondering if Milwaukee’s impressive 7-0 start was a mirage.

However, the way the Bucks have played since giving up 136 points in an overtime loss to the Knicks four games ago indicates a team that has turned a corner. Budenholzer’s new offensive and defensive schemes threw the league a curveball early, but while the offense continues to lead the league in points and 3-point makes per game, the defense started slipping after the early getaway.

It reached its low point against the Knicks, when Budenholzer sat second-leading scorer Khris Middleton in the fourth quarter of a close game for a lack of effort on defense. The message was heard because the defense has tightened up.

Indeed, if the Bucks continue to defend like they have in the last four games, they will remain among the NBA’s best teams all season. Their weekend split with the NBA’s best showed that.

“We’ve (used) the word ‘test’ a lot the last four or five days,” Budenholzer said. “I think the best teams test you and we’ve already played Golden State twice and Toronto twice and some of the other top teams. I think we’ve shown that we can compete with anybody in the league and when we’re good defensively and when we do the things we want to do offensively — play unselfishly and move people and move the ball — that the roster’s in a good place, with a lot of talent and a lot of opportunity for us to compete with anybody in the league.”

So far, the Bucks have a 4-0 record against the top four teams in the East and a 7-2 mark against the top eight teams in the league. The 2-3 stretch that included both the Suns and Knicks losses was a sign the Bucks had lost their momentum, but they still haven’t lost back-to-back games and now appear to be back on track.

“I think there’s been several nights where we’ve felt like we were not as good as we wanted to be and (weren’t reaching) the standards and expectations we hold for each of us,” Budenholzer said. “I think there’s been a two or three week stretch where just the consistency hasn’t been there. ... I think there’s been more consistency just here recently, but that can be fleeting. We’ve got to keep it going.”

There is no question what the Bucks must do to keep rolling down the path they’re on. Antetokounmpo has to remain an MVP candidate, the offense Budenholzer has built around him must continue to function at a high level and the defense can’t have lapses.

The Bucks said winning in Toronto was a confidence boost for them. Beating Cleveland should be, too.

“They aren’t at the top of the league right now, but those guys are still professionals,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “We had to respect them. We had to execute and play as a team and trust our system and trust Coach.”

It worked early in the season and now it’s working again — no matter who the Bucks are playing.