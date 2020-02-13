Tom Oates: They're 46-8 at the break, but why do so many doubt the Milwaukee Bucks?

Their 46-8 record is the best in the NBA. They are on pace to become the third NBA team to win 70 games in a season. They are the highest-scoring team and have the best defensive efficiency rating in the league. Their 12.1 point differential ranks fourth in league history. They are the only NBA team that hasn't lost two games in a row. And they have the best player on the planet in Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So why do many so-called experts remain skeptical about the Milwaukee Bucks' chances of winning the NBA title?

Two reasons, really. The Bucks haven't done it before and in the eyes of NBA folks, a team has to show it can handle playoff pressure before they give it a chance to win 16 postseason games. Also, doubters say the Bucks don't have enough talent around Antetokounmpo to sustain their regular-season success in the playoffs, especially when it comes to their second-best player, Khris Middleton.

To be sure, the Bucks have concerns even after reaching the All-Star break with the NBA's No. 1 overall seed in their sights. In the playoffs, they'll have to worry about opponents exploiting one of their few discernible weaknesses, either by shooting the lights out from 3-point land or forcing them into a halfcourt game like eventual NBA champion Toronto did in last year's Eastern Conference finals.