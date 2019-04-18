MILWAUKEE — The Detroit Pistons had two practice days to figure out a way to slow down Giannis Antetokounmpo and the rampaging Milwaukee Bucks.

After they were blown out by the fast-starting Bucks Sunday in the opening game of their first-round NBA playoff series, the Pistons made their intentions clear. They were going to get physical with Antetokounmpo and build a wall in the lane any time he slashed to the rim.

Pistons coach Dwane Casey, who said after Sunday's game that Antetokounmpo had spent the night driving down the lane with violence, didn't even try to hide his strategy.

"(We'll play) aggressively," Casey said prior to game two Wednesday night at Fiserv Forum. "Nothing dirty, nothing that's against the rules, but when Giannis comes through there with force, we've got to meet him with force. We can't say, 'Ole,' and just let him go right to the rim. It's the playoffs. Everything is done hard."

Some thought the Pistons had already adopted that approach, especially in the third quarter Sunday when 6-foot-11, 280-pound center Andre Drummond pushed Antetokounmpo to the ground after an offensive rebound, was assessed a Flagrant-2 foul and automatically ejected from the game. The Bucks kept their cool at the time, but upon further review, guard Sterling Brown called Drummond's foul "dangerous" and "excessive."

Welcome to playoff basketball, where physical play on the court and gamesmanship in the media between games is the norm.

The question, of course, was how the Bucks would react when playoff push came to playoff shove.

The answer? No problem at all.

The Bucks didn't lose their composure and they didn't lose the game Wednesday night, handing the Pistons a 120-99 defeat and taking a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series. After trailing the Pistons by a point at halftime, the Bucks took the next step in the evolution of a successful playoff team. Led by Antetokounmpo, they adjusted to what the Pistons were doing on defense and blew them out in the second half.

"I think the thing that stands out is our response in the second half," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. "Credit to Detroit. They came after us. They were aggressive. They were physical. They made it very difficult for us. They beat us to loose balls in the first half, beat us on the boards. But to hold them to one offensive rebound and 40 points in the second half, I think that's what we want. That's what we expect."

The Pistons made Antetokounmpo's life difficult in the first half, daring him to shoot from the outside by playing off him and protecting the lane with extra players. They also sent him to the bench with three fouls, two of them on the offensive end.

By limiting the Bucks' transition game, the Pistons took a 59-58 halftime lead. It wasn't nearly big enough, though, as Antetokounmpo went on the attack in the second half, scoring seven points in the first 1 minute, 8 seconds to put the Bucks in front. He eluded Detroit's defense long enough to hit a layup, a 3-point shot and a putback, igniting the Bucks, who all but ended the suspense with a 35-17 scoring edge in the quarter.

Casey, pleased with the Pistons' play in the first half, saw his plan crumble in the second.

"What did we have, three charges against Antetokounmpo? We've got to do that," Casey said. "We put a wall there. Andre did a good job of getting in the wall knowing we've got to take as many of those (charges) as possible. Put your body in there and have a confrontation. That's the way it's got to be and I thought we did a much better job. I think they only had two dunks in the first half."

Antetokounmpo gave the Bucks a spark, but he had help. Budenholzer made an offensive adjustment to give his star a better chance to avoid all those defenders in the paint and get better looks.

"In the first half, there were times where it felt like we were just trying to basically beat our guy without any passes," Budenholzer said. "When there's lanes and there's opportunities, we like that. But I think we've got to be just as willing to make a couple of passes, move the defense a little bit and then attack again. The first half it didn't feel like we were as willing to make those passes and move them before we attacked. The second half was better."

In the end, the Pistons paid a steep price for packing the paint and paying too much attention to Antetokounmpo. He still scored 26 points, but Eric Bledsoe, Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton combined for 69.

Though slowed at times, Antetokounmpo wasn't intimidated by Drummond's bulk, the packed lane or the threat of physical, chippy play. In the third quarter, when the game was decided, he scored 13 points on 6-for-9 shooting.

“It’s about will," Antetokounmpo said. "Obviously, I knew they were going to come out and try to load us up, put guys in the paint, crowd me. But I just tried to have patience. And just at the end of the day, sometimes you’ve just got to outwill. When I came in the second half, Eric told me to be aggressive, it’s going to come. And that’s what I tried to do.”

The Bucks met the challenge and now it's back to the drawing board for the Pistons, who might have learned Wednesday night that they don't really have an answer for Antetokounmpo or the Bucks.