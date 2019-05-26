Sometimes it’s all a matter of perspective.
If someone had told you in October the perennially average Milwaukee Bucks would reach the Eastern Conference finals under new coach Mike Budenholzer, you probably would have taken it and enjoyed the ride.
But after Milwaukee compiled the best regular-season record in the NBA, won two playoff series handily and took a 2-0 lead over the Toronto Raptors in the conference finals, expectations changed. Accordingly, after the Bucks dropped the next four games to the Raptors, putting an abrupt and unexpected end to their season, there was acute disappointment across the land (or at least Wisconsin).
Let’s get two things out of the way regarding a Bucks season that ended with a 100-94 loss to the Raptors on Saturday night. First, the ending shouldn’t sour what was a great show right up until the final act. Second, the notion that this season is the beginning of a terrific run for the young Bucks has merit, largely due to the still-growing presence of 24-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo.
As the Bucks look to the future, however, they need to get past all that green-and-growing happy talk and get to the heart of why they were swept out of the series by the Raptors despite putting themselves in a commanding position early.
The popular narrative Saturday night was that the Bucks didn’t have the requisite playoff experience, which caused them to cough up leads and fritter away opportunities when it got to crunch time. Sorry, feeling the pressure might have been a contributing factor, but it seems like a convenient excuse.
The underlying problem for the Bucks was they were too one-dimensional, too predictable on offense. Whether that shortcoming was by design or dictated by talent, running an efficient half-court offense became increasingly difficult for the Bucks with every game of the Toronto series. By the end, they were routinely being forced into contested, late-in-the-clock shots that had little chance of going in.
Starting with defensive adjustments they made in Game 3, including putting Kawhi Leonard on Antetokounmpo, the Raptors put the squeeze on the Bucks star and made it difficult for him to do much damage in the lane, where he generates much of the Bucks offense. Antetokounmpo’s scoring average and shooting percentage were down and his turnovers were up in the series, but the Bucks didn’t seem to have a Plan B. With the guy who initiates their offense struggling to find openings and minus a reliable alternative due to hit-and-miss — mostly miss — outside shooting, the Bucks had the life slowly squeezed out of them by the Raptors defense.
They blew a 15-point second-half lead in Game 6 when the Raptors went on a 26-3 run. And while the Raptors’ shooters suddenly got hot, a bigger problem was that the Bucks scored only three points on 12 possessions over an 8-minute stretch, including 0-for-6 from 3-point range.
The biggest concern for the Bucks should be that their collapse wasn’t a fluke. When you lose four straight to an opponent, it’s not because the breaks aren’t going your way or the referees have it in for you. It’s because the other team is taking you out of your game and you’re unwilling or unable to make adjustments.
Indeed, the Raptors revealed the Bucks’ offensive flaws like no other team all season. The offense often starts with Antetokounmpo handling the ball out front and trying to drive into the lane for a dunk or a dish to a 3-point shooter. By essentially playing a 3-2 zone with Leonard, an all-world defender, on Antetokounmpo, the Raptors forced him into a second or third defender no matter which way he drove or turned.
The Bucks tried to move Antetokounmpo around to give him room to operate, but the Raptors, with their combination of rim protectors and perimeter quickness, often thwarted that tactic. The Raptors also had the quickness to get back outside and contest the Bucks’ 3-point shots, taking away Milwaukee’s best antidote to a collapsing defense.
The Bucks never did solve the Raptors defense. Most of their offensive numbers were down throughout their 15-game playoff run, which is to be expected, but they were abysmal in the final four games.
Antetokounmpo averaged 20.5 points on 43.5% shooting in the four losses, well off his regular-season marks of 27.7 points and 57.8%. The Bucks averaged 97.8 points in regulation time over the four games; during the regular season, they averaged an NBA-best 118.1. Their points in the paint, a league-best 53.3 during the regular season, were 39.5 in the last four games. At the same time, some of their outside shooters went stone cold.
If there is a lesson to be learned from the series, it is this: What works in regular-season doesn’t necessarily work in the playoffs. The pace slows, the opponents get better every series and the familiarity gained during a series gives defenses a better idea of how to take away what an offense does best.
With a handful of free agents-to-be, the Bucks face a challenging offseason. But any fixes must take into account that the offense needs more consistency. Antetokounmpo needs to improve his jump shot and the offense needs to flow through more people so it is ready for whatever comes its way during the playoffs.