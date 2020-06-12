Tom Oates: NBA's time out is good for Bucks, who will be rested mentally and physically

There is no way to minimize the importance of home-court advantage to the Bucks in the playoffs. They have an NBA-best 28-3 record at home this season. Over the past two seasons, they are 61-11 at Fiserv Forum — 67-13 if you include the playoffs. Even when they lost in six games to Toronto in the conference finals last year, the Bucks were 2-1 playing in front of a home crowd that generates an electric atmosphere nightly.

If you can get past the fact Milwaukee’s home-court advantage has vanished, however, there are positive signs for the Bucks. There are solid reasons to think the four-month layoff and resumption of play in an empty arena might play into their hands.

The most important is the Bucks might be a better team in late July than they were when the season was halted on March 11. The time off should allow them to regain their energy and their health, both of which appeared to be waning in March.

The Bucks’ consistency through the season had been remarkable. Prior to March, they were the only team in the NBA that hadn’t lost consecutive games. But after going 52-8 to open the season, they ran into a rough patch, losing four of their last five games, including their last three.