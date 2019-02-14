As former Wisconsin prep basketball stars, Diamond Stone and Henry Ellenson are joined at the hip.

They're 6-foot-11, graduated from high school in 2015, were McDonald's All-Americans, were one-and-done picks in the 2016 NBA draft.

And now they're out of the NBA.

Ellenson, the 18th overall pick in 2016, was released by the Detroit Pistons last week to make room for journeyman Wayne Ellington. The former Rice Lake star played in 59 games over three NBA seasons, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game, before the Pistons gave up on him.

Stone, the 40th overall pick in the same draft, played in seven games for the Los Angeles Clippers as a rookie, averaging 1.4 points and 0.9 rebounds. The former Whitefish Bay Dominican star hasn't seen an NBA court since and has bounced around the NBA G League for most of his three seasons as a professional.

It is a sad — and cautionary — tale that two gifted big men who could be playing their senior year of college have already been flushed from the NBA at age 22 and now face uncertain basketball futures.

One or both of them, especially Ellenson, could get another shot at the NBA, but it is more likely they are doomed to life in the low-paying G League or scrambling for jobs overseas. Either way, they won't be making near the money they envisioned when they left Marquette (Ellenson) and Maryland (Stone) after only one season.

It's possible that neither Ellenson nor Stone has the talent to develop into a long-term NBA player. The basketball world is filled with players who don't quite have the athleticism, size or skills to thrive at the sport's highest level.

It is more likely, however, that Ellenson and Stone shortchanged themselves by opting to enter the NBA draft after only one year in college. Yes, there's an injury risk to staying in school, but they missed out on a golden opportunity to develop their games to the fullest before they took their shot at the NBA.

Ellenson and Stone aren't the first players to fall victim to the one-and-done rule and the mad rush by players to get their hands on NBA money. Indeed, getting to the league as soon as possible is a mindset that has afflicted American basketball and damaged many careers over the last two decades.

It is inarguable that the freedom to enter the NBA out of high school — or, since 2006, via the one-and-done route — has benefited some players. The success stories are highly visible, but for every Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant or Anthony Davis, there are dozens of players who made a short-term money grab and cost themselves a chance at a long, lucrative NBA career.

As a rule of thumb, players shouldn't leave school just because they'll get drafted. They should leave when they have developed their games and their bodies to the point where they are ready to give the NBA their best shot.

When Ellenson was drafted, the NBA was in love with "stretch 4s" and he was a guy who could both guard a big man and make opposing bigs guard him at the 3-point line. Problem was, Ellenson never shot as well as scouts thought he would after a great season at Marquette in which he averaged 17.0 points and 9.7 rebounds. In the NBA, he shot 40 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from 3.

Unfortunately for Ellenson, the Pistons buried him on the bench instead of giving him a chance to develop in the G League. In 31 G-League games, he averaged 19 points but shot only 41.5 percent overall and 33.9 percent from 3. Put on notice when Pistons management changed after last season, Ellenson had a disastrous shooting performance — 28 percent overall, 17.7 percent from 3 — in six summer league games, sealing his fate.

In retrospect, one statisic from Ellenson's time at Marquette is telling: He shot 28.8 percent from 3-point range. Perhaps if he had stayed in school for another year or two he could have further developed his outside shot and been the player NBA scouts thought he could become.

At least Ellenson got a chance. Stone fell to the second round after averaging 12.5 points and 5.4 rebounds at Maryland, mainly because scouts thought his offensive skill set lacked diversity and polish and, despite his size and strength, he wasn't a dynamic rebounder or shot-blocker.

Primarily a low-post scorer in college, Stone needed time to develop his mid-range shot and hone his passing, rebounding and defensive instincts. Like most second-round picks, he didn't get that time. In 60 G League games with five teams, Stone has averaged a pedestrian 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds. Perhaps if he had stayed at Maryland he could have rounded out his game and been more NBA-ready when he entered the draft.

Of course, nothing prohibits a player from continuing his development in the G League. But where do you think a player develops faster, playing pressurized games in jam-packed college arenas alongside players fully committed to a team concept or playing games before 1,000 people in some G League outpost with teammates who are out for themselves only?

Ellenson and Stone did succeed in one respect, though. They got the quick cash. Ellenson reportedly has made $5.3 million and Stone $1.9 million.

Still, you can't help but look at the two of them and think that it could have been so much more.