MILWAUKEE — What once looked like a murky offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks is now crystal clear.
After going all-in to win the NBA championship last season and putting themselves in a salary-cap bind, the Bucks are trying to bring back their core group, make improvements internally and take another run at it.
Short on assets and low on cap room, the Bucks really don’t have a choice. Even in what promises to be a volatile free agent period for the NBA, they are in circle-the-wagons mode. They have difficult decisions to make on which players to re-sign and how they can do that while keeping themselves in a favorable position relative to the salary cap and luxury tax.
The Bucks’ loss to eventual champion Toronto in the Eastern Conference finals was a disappointment for the team with the league’s best regular-season record, but it wasn’t proof that the Bucks as presently constituted can’t win an NBA title. The chemistry and style the team developed under coach Mike Budenholzer and the continued growth of Giannis Antetokounmpo should keep it solidly in the title discussion, provided, of course, that starters Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez and Malcolm Brogdon — all set to become free agents on June 30 — can be re-signed.
It seems unlikely that key in-season additions Nikola Mirotic and George Hill can be retained and the Bucks traded away both of their picks in Thursday night’s NBA draft, but they should be able to overcome those losses. Retaining the three starters, on the other hand, has become general manager Jon Horst’s top offseason priority, starting with Middleton.
“We believe in the culture that we’re building, that’s been built,” Horst said Wednesday. “We believe in the success we’ve had. We believe with our superstar, in Giannis, and the coaching staff that guys want to be here, guys want to play here and that it’s our obligation to pay them fairly, treat them right and put a product on the floor that can compete at a high level.
“At the end of the day, I think players want to win and I think they want to be paid fairly. That’s our job, it’s my job, to figure out what fair is, to figure that out with their agents, to figure it out with the rest of the league and put it together in a way that we can win at the highest level. Khris fits right into that. I think Khris wants to be paid fairly and I think Khris wants to win at the highest level and I think he fully believes he can do that here in Milwaukee.”
The Bucks’ commitment to keeping the gang together became apparent Wednesday when they opened up cap space by trading Tony Snell and their first-round draft pick (No. 30 overall) to Detroit for Jon Leuer, an eight-year veteran who has battled injuries and decreased playing time the last two seasons. Leuer likely isn’t in the Bucks’ plans, so they essentially traded Snell’s two-year, $23.5 million contract for Leuer’s one-year, $9.5 million contract, gaining about $2 million in cap flexibility this year and $12 million next year. To get the deal done, the Bucks had to throw in the 30th pick, one of their few remaining draft assets through 2022.
The Bucks could release Leuer in the next two weeks and stretch his cap hit over the next three years, saving an additional $6 million under the cap this year. If their mission is to re-sign Middleton and Lopez, who are unrestricted free agents, and Brogdon, a restricted free agent, every little bit will help because all are likely to land sizable contracts.
Middleton will get the biggest deal. The first-time All-Star could command a maximum contract, which means the Bucks could pay him $190 million for five years while other teams could pay him $141 million for four. Critics will say Middleton isn’t worth $38 million per year, but the reality is the Bucks have no way to replace his impact other than spending a season in rebuilding mode, something they don’t want to do with Antetokounmpo hitting his prime.
The Bucks have a contractual edge with Brogdon, too, because they can match any offer he might receive. He will be in demand, however, so it could get pricey. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said Thursday the Bucks may have to match an offer sheet that could reach $20 million per season.
Lopez also could see a strong market and the Bucks have no special advantages in re-signing him. They simply will have to outbid other teams unless Lopez, who is a perfect fit for the Bucks system and really enjoyed his first season with the team, gives them a discount. Either way, Lopez figures to get a contract between $12 million and $15 million per year, which is why the Bucks are angling for any cap room they can get.
Some potential suitors expect Middleton to re-sign with the Bucks. Horst is optimistic the team can bring back Lopez, saying he’s “important to the style of play that we have.” Brogdon could be the toughest to re-sign, especially if he gets a huge offer.
The wild card is whether Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan will allow the team to exceed the luxury tax for the first time during their tenure. After last season’s near-miss, Horst indicated that remains a possibility.
“Marc and Wes and Jamie, from the day that they bought this team, have committed to bringing a championship to Milwaukee,” he said. “We’ve, from that day, committed to educating them on what that means. Often it means having the willingness to invest in a team and sometimes that means the luxury tax. Really, the luxury tax is just a point in salary where you start paying a premium on the dollars you spend. There is no reason to believe this ownership group will not pay a premium on dollars spent if they’re investing in something that can win and sustain winning over a long period of time.”
The Bucks laid the foundation for a title contender last season and they might be able to stand pat because they were almost equal to Toronto in the playoffs — that double-overtime loss still stings — and the East figures to get less competitive if Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors in free agency.
Keeping the core together is an easy decision. Getting it done is the hard part.