MILWAUKEE — They had the best record in the NBA at the All-Star break.

Not everyone was convinced, however, that the Milwaukee Bucks were even the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Asked during the All-Star festivities about Philadelphia’s biggest competition in the race for the No. 1 playoff seed in the East, Sixers guard Ben Simmons replied, “Toronto and Boston.”

If Simmons’ failure to mention the Bucks showed disrespect, Boston’s Jayson Tatum was equally guilty of dismissing the NBA’s surprise team during the first two-thirds of the season. Although the Celtics had the fifth-best record in the East at the All-Star break, Tatum made it clear which team he thinks is the best, saying, “We’re going to win the (NBA) Finals this year.”

That made for an interesting subplot when the Bucks and Celtics kicked off the stretch run Thursday night at Fiserv Forum: The team with the best record in the East versus the team that many people think has the best talent in the East.

Indeed, it was a perfect place for either team to make a statement, this time on the court. And make a statement is exactly what the Bucks did.

In a defensive struggle that resembled a Big Ten Conference scrum more than an NBA game, the Bucks’ 98-97 victory over the Celtics yielded both tangible and intangible benefits. Tangible because they upped their record to 44-14 and secured the playoff tiebreaker edge over the Celtics, who eliminated them in last year’s playoffs. Intangible because they maintained their level of play from before the weeklong All-Star break with their 15th victory in the past 17 games.

Mostly, though, the victory all but buried the Celtics in the regular-season race — Milwaukee has eight fewer losses with 24 games to play — and showed any and all skeptics the Bucks aren’t going to make things easy for the teams chasing them.

“It was huge,” forward Khris Middleton said. “We went into the break with a lot of momentum and to get this one and carry the momentum was great. It was a tough game, a nasty game. You kind of expect that coming out of the All-Star break, but it was still a great win against a great team.”

It was a perfect jumping off point for the stretch drive. The Bucks were out of sync on offense, which was to be expected after a layoff, but they were outstanding on defense, got an encouraging debut performance from trade acquisition Nikola Mirotic and got one of their tougher remaining games safely in the win column.

“It was great,” center Brook Lopez said. “I think we weren’t at our best offensively. We could be a lot better and we even had some lapses defensively. But down the stretch I thought every one of us was great defensively and as a team. We had each other’s back. That’s what we’ve really been hanging our hat on all season.”

The Bucks, Raptors, Sixers and Celtics are all potential champions of the East, a refreshing change from the last 10 years when LeBron James ruled the conference. Milwaukee and Toronto have the best records and play the easiest schedules, making them the teams to beat during the final six weeks of the season.

One could argue the stretch run began before the All-Star break, when the Bucks, Raptors and Sixers all made significant acquisitions at the trade deadline. Milwaukee landed Mirotic, a sweet-shooting big man; Toronto acquired center Marc Gasol; and Philadelphia brought in versatile forward Tobias Harris.

With two fewer losses than the Raptors and a schedule that’s only slightly more difficult, the Bucks are in the driver’s seat. They have two games left with the Sixers, but they’re done with the Raptors and Celtics. Save for a game against Oklahoma City, they’re also done with the top four teams from the Western Conference. Finally, they have six games against teams that are tanking the season at this point.

The fifth 60-win season in franchise history and the first since 1980-81 is looking more and more like a possibility. But the manageable schedule is only one reason for optimism. The way the Bucks are playing is another. Although the Bucks front office showed it wasn’t satisfied when it traded for Mirotic, coach Mike Budenholzer doesn’t think the players need to change a thing.

“I’m very much a coach (who) philosophically believes in just coming in and doing your work each day,” he said. “I really believe in player development, so individually are you getting better? And if you’re getting better as a player, then we’re going to be better as a team. And collectively are we getting better each day? It’s kind of what we’ve been doing since the first day of camp. If you keep doing that throughout the season, you’ll be playing your best basketball for the playoffs.”

Mirotic showed in a 14-minute stint against Boston he alone could push the Bucks to another level. He’ll likely take the minutes of improving-but-still-young forward D.J. Wilson.

“I thought Niko was great,” Budenholzer said. “I think he just has a way of playing, he has a confidence, he’s been a pro for a long time. ... I think he feels great about the opportunity, the team he’s joined. He just wants to to help us. I thought he helped us tonight on both ends.”

Just one more reason why opponents had better start showing the Bucks more respect.