MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks lost home-court advantage in the opening game of their best-of-seven NBA playoff series against the Boston Celtics.

If they're lucky, that's all they lost.

From a purely practical standpoint, the Bucks' 112-90 loss to the Celtics Sunday at Fiserv Forum cost them something they had worked all season to secure — the No. 1 seed throughout the playoffs and the ability to claim the franchise's second NBA title simply by winning out at home.

The Bucks might have lost considerably more than that, however. Also finding a place on their endangered list after the rare blowout loss are their confidence, their focus, their effort and the belief that they can overcome any adversity that comes their way.

No one said the playoffs would be easy, but after dispatching Detroit with four consecutive routs in the first round, the Bucks played their worst game of the season in the opener against Boston. Some of that falls on the Celtics, who finally are playing up to their talent level after struggles with on-court chemistry relegated them to the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference. But most of what transpired Sunday can be pinned directly on the Bucks, who didn't exhibit playoff-level intensity or efficiency after coasting through the series against the non-competitive Pistons.

The suddenly gelling Celtics didn't figure to be a pushover for Milwaukee, of course, but the Bucks got way more than they expected when the playoff-tested Celtics walked into their house and bullied them into submission by the end of the third quarter.

"They hit us in the mouth, that was pretty surprising," guard George Hill said. "It's the playoffs and you've got to learn how to get hit and get back up. I know this team very well. We have a great group of guys that is super-competitive. So I'm sure we took that punch and we're going to come Tuesday and figure it out and be ready to play."

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Tuesday night in Milwaukee and it now shapes up as one of the most important in franchise history.

The Bucks have been masters at battling back from adversity all season, whether it was rallying from large deficits during games or rebounding from tough losses by winning the next game. If they don't react the same way now, their breakthrough season could end much sooner than anyone around here thought it would.

"Whenever we haven't played well this year, or any time we've come off a loss, the response has always been very good," coach Mike Budenholzer said. "We expect the same thing. The competitiveness of our group, the character of our group — this is when it's tested and this is when it shows."

In the end, responding with their usual resiliency might not be enough for the Bucks. Here's a scary thought: The team with the best record in the NBA might not be the best team in this semifinal series.

Perhaps we should have seen this coming. The Celtics eliminated the Bucks in a first-round playoff series last year, one that went the full seven games when neither team could win on the other's home court. And Boston did it without star guard Kyrie Irving and wing Gordon Hayward, who sat out due to injury.

Irving and Hayward are in fine form now, and so are the Celtics, having gotten themselves together during a first-round sweep of Indiana. The Bucks are a much better team than they were last year, but that might not be enough because the Celtics are, too.

On the other hand, it might just be that the Bucks, who lack significant playoff experience, learned a valuable lesson after they rallied from 13 points down to trail by two at halftime only to see the Celtics push the lead back to 17 by the end of the third quarter. It was the Bucks' largest margin of defeat all season and only the sixth time in 87 games they lost by double figures, which is why it stung them to the core.

"The Celtics just came out, played hard, moved the ball, put more effort and more energy into the game than us," forward Giannis Antetokounmpo said. "They're a great team. That's what they're supposed to do. ... Except for the second quarter when we came a little bit close, the rest of the game we weren't able to muster the energy to even come close."

This was such a total team failure that is was difficult to tell whether the Bucks were worse on offense or defense.

Antetokounmpo was 4-for-16 shooting through three quarters and the other four Bucks starters combined for only 28 points all day. The Celtics manhandled Antetokounmpo whenever he drove to the basket, then double-teamed him when he veered away from contact.

On defense, the Bucks had no answer for the Celtics' mid-range game, led by Irving and Hayward, and the pick-and-pop with center Al Horford. Since Budenholzer's scheme is centered around guarding the 3-point line and protecting the rim while daring opponents to shoot mid-range shots, some adjustments must be made.

The biggest adjustment, however, must come from the Bucks themselves.

"We have to count on everyone, everyone has to have hands on deck," Hill said. "That's a good team over there. We're not going to be able to beat them individually. We've got to move the ball well, we've got to communicate on the defensive end, hold each other accountable."

If they don't, all will be lost.