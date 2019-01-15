MILWAUKEE — Maybe it’s because we’ve been conditioned by the Milwaukee Bucks over the years to think small, but few people in Wisconsin thought the Bucks would enter the second half of the season with the second-best record in the NBA.

That’s right, the Bucks. The team that went an entire arena without once making the NBA Finals.

When Mike Budenholzer was hired to coach the Bucks in May, however, he didn’t buy into the prevailing opinion about the team.

“I certainly saw a ton of potential,” Budenholzer said Tuesday night. “I was very excited about the defensive capabilities of the roster. I just think there’s a ton of talent defensively. ... Obviously, Giannis (Antetokounmpo) is a very unique (player) and a guy you can do a lot of things around offensively and defensively. I’m pleased with what we’ve done to date, but I feel like there’s a lot of room for improvement and a lot of work to be done.”

After their 124-86 destruction of the Miami Heat at brand-new Fizerv Forum, the Bucks have a 31-12 record, which trails only the Toronto Raptors in the NBA. And the Bucks have beaten the Raptors in two of their three meetings.

Now comes the hard part, though. The Bucks have to finish what they started.

As the Bradley Center, where Milwaukee won all of three playoff series in its 30 years of existence, comes down piece by piece next door, the Bucks have to at least maintain their top-two position in the Eastern Conference over the final 39 games. That’s because playoff seeding is a huge indicator of postseason success.

Over the past seven years, 13 of the 14 teams that reached the NBA Finals were No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in their conference. And the only outlier had LeBron James on its roster.

After the Bucks elbowed their way onto the list of the NBA’s best teams midway through the season, it’s now safe to think they can maintain this pace.

“This team has either been in the first spot or second spot in the league for the majority of the season and it’s for a reason,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “They’re a good team and you have to bring your best game against them.”

The list of positive signs for the Bucks as they prepare to finish out the season is lengthy.

Antetokounmpo is in a two-man race with Houston’s James Harden for the league’s MVP award. Budenholzer is the leader in the clubhouse for coach of the year. The starting five doesn’t have a weak link and the bench is developing into a consistent contributor.

The Bucks are one of the NBA’s best two-way teams, ranking first in points per game and third in defensive efficiency rating. Perhaps the best indicator of a team’s strength is point differential and the Bucks are outscoring their opponents by 10.0 points per game, which is 4.0 better than any other team.

They are also the only team in the NBA that hasn’t lost two games in a row all season, revealing the Bucks’ competitiveness. As for intangibles, they have a camaraderie typical of emerging teams and an unselfishness that is hard to find in the NBA.

That was evident as Milwaukee snapped a six-game losing streak to the Heat. The Bucks shot 50 percent from the field and had 35 assists on 48 baskets. How did they do it?

“Being aggressive,” guard Eric Bledsoe said. “Whoever got the ball, be aggressive. Not just to make a play for themselves, but to make a play for others. When we play like that, like I keep saying, we’re a hard team to beat.”

Of all the things the Bucks have going for them, this one might be the best: When they’ve veered off course this season, they’ve always found a way to correct the problem.

When their defense faltered in November, they used a dismal performance against the New York Knicks as incentive to play harder and get back on track. When second-leading scorer Khris Middleton’s shooting touch deserted him, he stopped launching so many 3s, went back to his mid-range game and is shooting 48.4 percent over the past 10 games.

Budenholzer’s heavy emphasis on 3-point shots got the Bucks off to a fast start, but they’ve been in a deep slump from long distance for a month. Against the Heat, though, they were 17-for-39 from 3-point range for 43.6 percent, their second-best percentage of the season.

Now the Bucks are in uncharted territory as one of the teams being chased. They have to maintain their high standard of play for three more months and the way to do that, according to Budenholzer, is to continue the day-to-day approach they’ve utilized so far.

“We try to get better individually and we try to get better collectively and focus on what we’re doing each day,” he said. “You have to have a certain level of talent, which I think our guys have proven they’re very talented. If the work ethic and the day-to-day approach of getting better is there, usually good things happen.”

Budenholzer’s let-it-fly approach on offense and simplified, protect-the-paint system on defense brought all the pieces together for the Bucks, including some pieces that people didn’t even know they had. Antetokounmpo’s dominance and the team’s strong defense make it likely the Bucks will continue to play well the second half of the season.

At long last, Bucks fans don’t have to feel foolish about thinking big.