The logic is so simple it makes you wonder why no one in the Milwaukee Bucks organization thought of it sooner.
Surround budding superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo with 3-point shooters and tell them to fire at will, an approach that serves the dual purpose of keeping pace with the NBA’s increasing reliance on the 3-point shot and spacing the floor to give Antetokounmpo more room to operate on his way to the rim.
By employing that style, one that many basketball purists struggled to fully comprehend at the start, first-year Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer moved the Bucks to the forefront of the NBA’s 3-point revolution and, not coincidentally, in position to win the franchise’s first NBA title since 1971.
His message to his players is simple: If you’ve got an open 3-point shot, let if fly. And that freedom extends to every position, including center. Heck, especially center.
“We have the ultimate green light, pretty much everybody,” Budenholzer said.
The Bucks attempted and made more 3-point shots than any team except Houston during the regular season and have maintained those numbers in the playoffs. The about-face in philosophy — under coach Jason Kidd in 2015-16, the Bucks were last in 3s attempted and made — is a big reason the Bucks had the NBA’s best regular-season record and are 10-1 in the postseason, including a 2-0 series lead over the Raptors going into Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals today at Toronto.
Part of the change is a result of general manager Jon Horst adding 3-point shooters Brook Lopez, George Hill, Nikola Mirotic, Ersan Ilyasova and Pat Connaughton before or during the season. And part is Budenholzer giving everyone on the roster the green light to squeeze off a 3 if they’re open.
“I think it’s just embedded in the team,” Lopez, a 7-foot center, said. “We have trust in one another that we can all take and make shots if we’re open, and honestly we’re frustrated with each other if we don’t shoot it when we’re open. If we have a good shot, we’ve got to take it.”
For Budenholzer, shooting 3s is non-negotiable. If the offense yields a good 3-point shot, it is the player’s duty to shoot it.
“That’s one of the biggest changes for us this year is Bud giving us the green light, giving us the confidence to continue to shoot even when you’re (missing),” guard Malcolm Brogdon said. “He wants you to continue to shoot until you find your rhythm. ... He doesn’t want you to turn down any shots, so if you have another good one, you’ve got to take it.”
Budenholzer jokes that getting players to change habits they’ve learned throughout their careers hasn’t been a hard sell — “If you tell guys to shoot it, they’re usually pretty happy” — and he reaps the rewards with consistent effort from the players in other phases of the game.
If Budenholzer’s patience has been tested by the Bucks’ shot selection on occasion, he’s kept it to himself. But there certainly have been times when he could have told them to rein it in.
Lopez was an NBA-record 0-for-12 during a two-point loss to Phoenix in November. In Game 1 against the Raptors, the Bucks missed 29 of their first 35 attempts from 3, then snapped out of it just in time to go 5-for-9 down the stretch in the come-from-behind victory. The rally began when Lopez hit back-to-back 3s early in the fourth quarter.
“I think in the second quarter or late in the first quarter he told us to keep shooting the ball if we’re open, to stop hesitating,” Antetokounmpo said. “I think one play I was open in the corner and I didn’t shoot the ball and it ended up with Khris (Middleton) taking a tough shot. He wants us to trust one another, keep moving the ball and if we’re open shoot the ball. That’s what we’ve been doing all year and that’s what we’re going to keep doing.”
All of which begs the question: Is there such a thing as a bad 3-point shot for the Bucks?
“I’m not sure there is one,” Budenholzer said. “I would say we don’t want to take contested shots in general, so a contested, guarded 3 (isn’t good). But after that, if we’re open, we want to let it fly. We’ve got guys that can shoot it from distance, significant distance, behind the line. I think more and more guys are adding that to their player-development work. Anytime we’re open from 3, it’s a good shot in our minds.”
The most remarkable aspect of the Bucks’ shooters is their range is expanding. Lopez and Mirotic routinely launch from three or four steps behind the line.
All the better, according to Budenholzer. Shots from that deep put even more stress on the defense, especially one geared to keep Antetokounmpo out of the paint.
“If they continue to make ‘em and have success, then it’s, ‘Keep doing it,’” Budenholzer said. “To close out back to a Brook or a Niko or a Pat and these guys that are shooting it deep, it’s just that much more distance they’ve got to cover.”
The Bucks’ 3-point percentage is down against the Raptors. They’re shooting 28.2% from deep in the two games, largely due to that slow start in the opener. Don’t expect them to stop firing, though.
Golden State’s Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, changed the way the game is played over the last five seasons. Across the NBA, 3-point attempts (32) and makes (11.4) per game set records this season. The Bucks were well ahead of the curve in shots (38.2) and makes (13.5) per game.
“Usually teams that win at a high level make a lot of 3s,” Budenholzer said. “It’s a big part of the sport.”
It’s a big part of the Bucks’ winning game plan.