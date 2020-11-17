Tom Oates: Blockbuster trades hopefully convince Giannis to stay put in Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo, the two-time NBA most valuable player, is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible to sign a supermax extension worth $228 million that would keep him in Milwaukee until 2026. The Bucks have been confident Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee and the all-in trades would seem to confirm that.

Yes, there is a risk Antetokounmpo and Holiday will be gone after the upcoming season, which would trigger a nuclear winter for the franchise. But that's a risk the Bucks had to take. Unless they made a significant move to upgrade their talent, they were going to lose Antetokounmpo. They might still lose him, but this was their only shot to impress him.

That might sound like too much emphasis being placed on one player, but this is basketball and the only position in sports more important to a team's success than quarterback in the NFL is superstar in the NBA. For the Bucks, Antetokounmpo is a twice-in-a-lifetime player. Like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the 1970s, he represents the franchise's only hope for an NBA title.

The Bucks paid a hefty price for Holiday and Bogdanovic, but, upon closer inspection, they didn't give up quite as much as it appears. Among the traded players, the only one with long-term upside was DiVincenzo. After battling injuries as a rookie, he was improved last season, though he didn't shoot it very well from deep.