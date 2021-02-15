Thunder overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's triple-double, defeat Bucks

“Tonight, they were the team that wanted it more,” Middleton said. “It’s as simple as that.”

Milwaukee closed out its six-game road trip with three losses after starting with three wins.

“It felt like 12 days on the road — that’s what it felt like and that’s what it looked like,” Antetokounmpo said. “Obviously, guys are tired playing every other day — the road trip started with a back to back. We haven’t had time to rest.”

Milwaukee missed 14 of its first 15 shots to start the second quarter, and the Thunder took advantage to lead 52-41 at halftime. Middleton scored 17 points in the first half for the Bucks on 7-for-10 shooting, but the rest of the team went 10-for-38. Dort scored 16 points in the first half for Oklahoma City.

“From the nine-minute mark in the first quarter to halftime, it was just an ugly game for us,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We just weren’t able to make enough plays — all of us.”

Milwaukee rallied and took the lead on a jumper by Portis late in the third quarter. The Bucks made 67% of their field goals in the third, and the game was tied at 81 heading into the fourth.