Three takeaways from Bucks loss to Lakers

MILWAUKEE — If there's a downside to the Milwaukee Bucks getting an unexpected Friday night off, it's having more time to dwell on their 113-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night instead of getting back on the court and back on track against the struggling Washington Wizards.
Due to the Wizards' ongoing COVID-19 issues, the Bucks took a day to relax, regroup and refresh themselves before returning to the practice floor ahead of their meeting Sunday against the Atlanta Hawks.
A week ago, the Bucks were riding high. They'd won seven of eight games, including four in a row after a 112-109 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, and were looking at the upcoming week, with games against the new-look Brooklyn Nets and defending NBA champion Lakers as something of a test to see where they stood early in the season.
Now, after back-to-back losses, the Bucks find themselves out of the top spot in the Eastern Conference, tied with Boston for second place and a game back of Philadelphia.
Disappointing, sure. But there's no sign of panic coming from the Bucks.
"There's nothing to prove really in the regular season," Khris Middleton said when he asked if the Bucks had something to prove against the Lakers. "For us, it's all about the postseason."
The Bucks were the league's best team in each of the last two regular seasons but suffered early exits in each of those postseasons. As they set their sights on snapping that trend this year, here are three takeaways from Thursday night's loss:
Slumps still a problem
Going strictly by the numbers, the Bucks' offense has been pretty good. Milwaukee ranks third among all teams with an average of 119.5 points per game, second in shooting at 48.7%, fifth in 3-point percentage (39.9) and has both the second-best offensive rating (117.0) and net rating (8.6) in the league.
Raw numbers, though, rarely tell the full story. And while the Bucks have continued to put up prolific numbers on a near-nightly basis, they've also been prone to frustrating and often costly scoring droughts, including four Thursday night that could have easily changed the outcome of the game.
The first came in the opening quarter when Milwaukee was held to three points over a two-minute stretch. After taking a 49-43 lead, the Bucks managed just eight points over the final five minutes of the first half and went into halftime down 63-57.
A pair of lulls in the third saw the Bucks score a total of five points, and each time, the Lakers were able to stretch their lead — not to a point that put the game out of reach, but still big enough to make a comeback a challenge.
Middleton doesn't think the Bucks are too far removed from clicking on all cylinders.
“I think it just comes down to halfcourt execution,” Middleton said. “That’s where we’ve got to be better at. Every time a team makes a run, we’re not very good in the halfcourt. We’re sloppy, turnovers or just missed shots. Gotta find a way to stop that. Whether that’s getting to the free throw line, getting an easy layup, easy shot, something. We just gotta be better in that area I think.”
Defensive adjustments need adjustments
Coach Mike Budenholzer tweaked his defensive scheme coming into the season, in part because of the ability of offseason acquisition Jrue Holiday, by incorporating more switching into a game plan that has relied predominantly on help defense with minimal switching.
There have been a handful of stretches where the philosophy has worked. But in many cases, including Thursday night when the Bucks struggled to contain LeBron James and Anthony Davis down the stretch of what was still a close game, the growing pains have been hard to ignore.
Solving the problem will come down to communication and execution, both of which fit neatly under the Bucks' mantra of "get better every day."
“It’s just something we have to figure out together," Holiday said. "Especially down the stretch in big moments, I feel like it kind of comes down to one-on-one, me or you. Who’s going to get this stop? Or who’s going to get this bucket?”
Cleaning the glass
Another change in Budenholzer's third season is an increased focus on offensive rebounds. Where previously, players would make their way back on defense within moments of a shot leaving their teammates' hands, the Bucks are now making a more concerted effort to crash the glass.
Milwaukee finished near the bottom of the league in offensive rebounding the past two seasons but went into the Lakers game averaging 11 offensive boards per game, good for ninth among the 30 NBA teams.
Budenholzer still emphasizes the importance of preventing opponents from breaking out in transition for an easy basket but is hoping more aggressiveness on the offensive end will prolong possessions and in turn, generate more scoring.
“I’ve always talked about transition defense and how important that is and to be good defensively, that’s really got to be your priority and where you start," Budenholzer said. "But I think just trying to find a balance where we don’t want to take or lose anything in our transition defense. Just take advantage of opportunities when they are available to be a little more aggressive on the offensive boards.”