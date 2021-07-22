Thousands celebrate Bucks' title in downtown Milwaukee: 'It means the world to us'

MILWAUKEE — The downtown streets filled up Thursday morning with green-and-white clad fans that hoped this was the first of many Milwaukee Bucks championship parades in years to come.
Just in case it wasn't, they wanted to take it all in.
"Who knows when we're ever going to have this chance again," lifelong Milwaukee resident Nelson Brown said. "So I didn't want to miss it."
Thousands of onlookers were in place for a parade that was due to begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in downtown Milwaukee, down Wisconsin Avenue and Water Street. A stage was set up north of Fiserv Forum to host a celebration of the NBA championship the Bucks won in the arena Tuesday night.
"Just watching Milwaukee come together like they have with everything that's happened, I think it's awesome," Alysa Grimsic of Kenosha said in the Deer District outside the venue early Thursday morning.
Fans were looking for a glimpse of NBA Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and the rest of the Bucks atop open tops of double-decker buses wrapped in team logos.
Bobby Nowak, a Milwaukee native, is stationed at Scott Air Force base in Illinois but made a 6½-hour drive Wednesday to be at the festivities.
The feeling? Goose bumps and tears of joy.
"It means the world to us," Nowak said. "We've waited for this for a long, long time. We had the Packers, which was great for Super Bowls. But Milwaukee itself, we went through a lot of bad seasons."
A famous location
Wisconsin Avenue, the famous downtown stretch of road that starts near the Milwaukee Art Museum on Lake Michigan, has been a regular home for Milwaukee's celebrations. The Bucks' previous championship in 1971 was a historical omission.
A crowd reported to be in the hundreds of thousands turned out to welcome home the 1957 Milwaukee Braves after they won the World Series in New York. A caravan of 30 convertibles had to reroute in places because the streets were too congested.
"I hate to think what would have happened if we'd had a chance to really plan this celebration," celebration planner Ben Barkin said then.
A year later, around 50,000 turned up to fete the National League champion Braves on the eve of the World Series rematch with the Yankees.
The Milwaukee Brewers drew an estimated 100,000 on a 15-block route through downtown on the way to County Stadium the day after they lost Game 7 of the World Series in St. Louis.
Fifty years ago, members of the NBA champion Bucks landed in Milwaukee from Baltimore to find a crowd estimated at between 15,000 and 20,000 waiting to cheer. The group got so riled up in the baggage claim that players and staff had to be ushered into a meeting room to escape.
That's as close as the 1971 Bucks got to a parade. Instead of rolling through the streets, star Oscar Robertson reportedly had his car's radio antenna ripped off as he tried to drive away from the airport parking lot.
A long time coming
Antonio Staffornd of Racine looked out over the Deer District early Thursday and forecast a fun day.
"A celebration," he said. "Just everybody excited and happy. It's been 50 years since we won a championship."
It has been a sometimes tenuous 50 years for the Bucks, an expansion team that formed in 1968. They had to be saved from the threat of leaving town twice in the 50 years since their last NBA title.
Milwaukee businessman Herb Kohl bought the team for a reported $19 million in 1985, three years before the Bradley Center opened, and avoided a sale to owners who might seek to move the franchise.
Kohl sold the team for $550 million in 2014 to Wes Edens and Marc Lasry, investors who committed to keeping the team in Milwaukee and getting another new arena built. The Fiserv Forum opened in 2018. On Tuesday, it experienced a championship for the first time when the Bucks dispatched the Phoenix Suns in six games.
An estimated 100,000 fans were in and around the Deer District that night to revel in the victory. It was an outpouring of emotions for a city and state coming out of the pandemic.