Thousands celebrate Bucks' title in downtown Milwaukee: 'It means the world to us'

"It means the world to us," Nowak said. "We've waited for this for a long, long time. We had the Packers, which was great for Super Bowls. But Milwaukee itself, we went through a lot of bad seasons."

A famous location

Wisconsin Avenue, the famous downtown stretch of road that starts near the Milwaukee Art Museum on Lake Michigan, has been a regular home for Milwaukee's celebrations. The Bucks' previous championship in 1971 was a historical omission.

A crowd reported to be in the hundreds of thousands turned out to welcome home the 1957 Milwaukee Braves after they won the World Series in New York. A caravan of 30 convertibles had to reroute in places because the streets were too congested.

"I hate to think what would have happened if we'd had a chance to really plan this celebration," celebration planner Ben Barkin said then.

A year later, around 50,000 turned up to fete the National League champion Braves on the eve of the World Series rematch with the Yankees.

The Milwaukee Brewers drew an estimated 100,000 on a 15-block route through downtown on the way to County Stadium the day after they lost Game 7 of the World Series in St. Louis.