This Devin Booker is cheering for Khris Middleton and the Bucks

He keeps up with the other Devin Booker too because, well, how could he not?

Even with a five-year head start in basketball circles, it became pretty clear to Booker that he would soon be the "other" Devin Booker. The Suns' young shooting guard would soon be the 13th pick of the 2015 NBA draft. He arrived with the clout from Kentucky and the buzz in the NBA, so the older Booker realized pretty quickly that the Phoenix guard would be the basketball playing "Devin Booker" that people would think of first.

And when the Suns guard began dating Kendall Jenner, you can bet Middleton's friend knew about it because of all the congratulation tags and messages — funny news to the married father of four. Still, nothing has been as intense as the reaction to this Suns playoff run.

"This postseason is the most mentions or the most tags on Instagram I've ever received. I'm not sure why people are so confused — my picture is on my profile on each Twitter and Instagram. Clearly, you can see my face and we look nothing alike. . But yeah, I get all kinds of texts and tweets. I think Stephen A. Smith mentioned me a few times on Twitter accidentally and the tweets just like blew up.