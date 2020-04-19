'The Last Dance' exactly what fans need: A perfect diversion and a tribute to shared sacrifice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Stubbornness made Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls as great as they were, and it ultimately drove them apart.

That’s one takeaway from “The Last Dance,” the much-anticipated 10-part ESPN documentary on Jordan’s 1997-98 NBA season and the Bulls era it brought to a close.

Director Jason Hehir repeatedly circles back during the series — which begins Sunday, unspooling two hour-long episodes weekly through May 17 — to highlight the dogged determination and steadfastness of Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Rodman, coach Phil Jackson and general manager Jerry Krause.

Again and again, the story of the season that completed the second three-peat by the 1990s Bulls returns to how and why these men held tightly to their worldviews and, for better and worse, their refusal to let go of past hurts.

Greatness, “The Last Dance” suggests, comes from not only talent, but also friction, pain, hard work and firm ideas about how things should be.

At a time when ESPN and other outlets are struggling to fill the sports-less void, thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic’s disruption of, well, everything, “The Last Dance” is exactly what fans need.

It’s both a perfect diversion and a tribute to shared sacrifice.