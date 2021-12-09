The Bulls look legit, but how do they stack up against Bucks, other contenders in the East?

For now, there's no reason to believe they can't, even as the Bucks and Nets have bigger stars and more depth.

Here's how the rest of the field in the East stacks up.

Milwaukee: The Bucks look as if they're all the way back after an injury-riddled 6-8 start, winning 10 of their last 11 after Monday's victory over the Cavaliers. They're 11-0 when their three stars — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — are healthy and playing together. The Bulls don't play them until Jan. 21 at Fiserv Forum, where plenty of road-tripping fans will lend their support.

Brooklyn: The Nets are missing Kyrie Irving, who can't play unless he changes his mind and gets a COVID-19 vaccine, which seems unlikely at this point. Kevin Durant is putting up MVP numbers, but the Nets are suffering from the inconsistent play of James Harden, who shot 5-for-21 on Saturday in their loss to the Bulls. The Nets (16-7) are 0-6 against the top teams they've played (the Bulls, Warriors, Suns, Bucks and Heat) and feasting on everyone else. If Irving comes back before the playoffs, will the Nets have enough time to get acclimated to playing with him?