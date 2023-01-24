'The band is back together': With stars back, Bucks rout lowly Pistons

DETROIT —
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks in a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.
The two-time MVP had been out with a sore left knee and was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month.
“The band is back together," Antetokounmpo said.
Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee, had eight points and four assists as a steadying presence for the Central Division-leading Bucks.
“It was great to see everyone playing together with no real chemistry issues," said Bucks center Brook Lopez, who scored 21 points.
Milwaukee scored 49 points in the first quarter, two shy of the NBA record, and led Detroit by 25 after Antetokounmpo made all six of his shots in eight-plus minutes.
“I was trying to be aggressive and some shots fell," he said.
After drawing defenders, Antetokounmpo also had two assists along with two rebounds in the opening quarter.
“It was impressive to come out and play the way he did," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “He did a little bit of everything, just like the whole group that in that quarter."
Antetokounmpo didn't keep up his scoring pace the rest of the game, but he didn't have to with teammates such as reserve Bobby Portis scoring 12 of his 18 points in the second quarter.
Milwaukee led 83-55 at halftime, had 115 after three quarters and finished with a season high in points in a game that wasn't competitive beyond the opening minutes.
“The first quarter is what I was afraid would happen," Detroit coach Dwane Casey said. “A championship-caliber team came in and put their stamp on the game at the beginning. We didn’t respond, and that’s how you give up a 49-point first quarter. I liked our fight after that, but this is a 48-minute game.”
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is fouled by Pistons center Jalen Duren during the second half Monday in Detroit.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Mercifully, the Bucks held the ball and were called for a shot-clock violation in the final seconds when they were three points from matching the most by an NBA team this season.
“I’m sure the basket looked big for them," Budenholzer said.
Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33 points and rookie Jalen Duren had a season-high 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Pistons, who have won an Eastern Conference-low 12 games and are ahead of only Houston in the league-wide standings.
Detroit rookie Jaden Ivey had 12 points and 11 assists, and Hamidou Diallo added 11 points off the bench.
“The challenge at that point is looking at the scoreboard and telling yourself there’s no 31-point shot,” said Detroit’s Saddiq Bey, who scored 21 points.
In memory of
The Pistons honored the late Bob Lanier throughout the game. The Hall of Famer, who played his 14-season career with Detroit and Milwaukee, died in May at age 73.
There also was a moment of silence for Chris Ford, who started his career with Detroit before winning three NBA titles in Boston as a player and assistant coach. Ford, who made the first 3-pointer in league history, died last week at age 74.
Tip-ins Bucks: Portis left the court with a sore right knee early in the fourth quarter after grabbing a 10th rebound for his 29th double-double this season. ... Brook Lopez scored 21 points, reserve Jevon Carter had 18, and Jrue Holiday provided 16 points and seven assists. ... The Bucks next host Denver on Wednesday night. Pistons: Killian Hayes (shoulder) was out along with Marvin Bagley (broken hand) and Cade Cunningham (shin surgery). ... The short-handed team has lost four straight and eight of 10 games in 2023. Milwaukee 49 34 32 35 — 150 Detroit 24 31 37 38 — 130 MILWAUKEE — Connaughton 2-3 0-0 6, G.Antetokounmpo 8-15 11-17 29, Lopez 8-12 3-4 21, Allen 3-6 2-2 9, Holiday 7-12 1-1 16, Beauchamp 3-6 0-0 7, Middleton 3-7 0-0 8, Nwora 2-6 0-0 4, Portis 8-12 0-0 18, T.Antetokounmpo 1-2 0-0 2, Ingles 2-4 0-0 6, Carter 6-8 0-0 18, Green 0-3 0-0 0, Matthews 2-2 0-0 6. Totals 55-98 17-24 150. DETROIT — Bey 6-13 7-9 21, Bogdanovic 11-15 5-5 33, Duren 9-13 5-5 23, Ivey 4-10 3-6 12, Livers 2-5 3-3 9, Knox II 2-4 0-0 5, Noel 0-1 3-4 3, Burks 1-7 2-3 4, Diallo 4-7 3-5 11, Joseph 2-7 0-0 5, McGruder 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 43-86 31-40 130. 3-point goals — M 23-52 (Carter 6-8, Matthews 2-2, Connaughton 2-3, Portis 2-3, G.Antetokounmpo 2-4, Ingles 2-4, Middleton 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Beauchamp 1-2, Allen 1-4, Holiday 1-5, Green 0-3, Nwora 0-4), D 13-32 (Bogdanovic 6-7, Livers 2-4, Bey 2-6, Knox II 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Joseph 1-4, McGruder 0-2, Burks 0-3). Rebounds — M 50 (G.Antetokounmpo 12), D 40 (Duren 14). Assists — M 38 (Holiday 7), D 27 (Ivey 11). Total fouls — M 27, D 21. Att. — 18,011.
Photos: Look back at NBA great Bob Lanier's time with the Milwaukee Bucks
Seattle's Jack Sikma tries to drive around Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during NBA playoff action April 18, 1980, in Milwaukee. The SuperSonics defeated the Bucks 86-85 to even the Western Conference semifinals series at 3-3.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Los Angeles Lakers center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar lets the ball off the tip of his finger and makes two points even though he is closely guarded by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier, left, and Quinn Buckner, right, during NBA action Nov. 24, 1980, in Los Angeles.
NICK UT, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Julius Erving goes high as he tries to block a shot by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action April 17, 1981, in Milwaukee. The Bucks defeated the 76ers 109-86 to even the series at 3-3.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier and Philadelphia's Steve Mix get into a fight after tempers flared during the pushing and shoving under the baskets in Game 7 of the NBA playoffs April 19, 1981, in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 99-98 to win the series and advance to the Eastern Conference finals.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier has trouble passing off as Philadelphia's Lionel Hollins, left, and Julius Erving close in during Game 7 of their playoff series April 19, 1981, in Philadelphia. Sixers eliminated the Bucks from the title race by beating Milwaukee, 99-98.
CLEM MURRAY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Bobby Jones goes high as he tries to block a shot by Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action May 7, 1982, in Milwaukee. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 102-90 to win the best-of-seven series 4-2.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks, right, goes high trying to block a shot by Nate Archibald of the Boston Celtics in second quarter NBA playoff action April 28, 1983, at Boston Garden in Boston, Mass. Lanier had 21 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a 116-95 victory over Boston, giving them a 1-0 lead in their best-of-seven series. At left is Larry Bird of Boston.
PETER SOUTHWICK, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone, left, and Mark Iavaroni defend Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during first quarter NBA playoff action May 8, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers defeated the Bucks 111-109 to take Game 1 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone and Milwaukee's Bob Lanier are locked arm-in-arm under the basket as they vie for a rebound during second-half action in a playoff game May 11, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won, 87-81, to lead the best-of-seven series 2-0.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier goes high to block a shot by Philadelphia's Maurice Cheeks during first-quarter NBA playoff action May 14, 1983, in Milwaukee.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Julius Erving drives past Milwaukee's Bob Lanier in the first quarter of Game 4 of the 1983 Eastern Conference finals May 15, 1983, in Milwaukee. Philadelphia went on to win the series in five games.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee center Bob Lanier has his layup blocked by Philadelphia's Moses Malone during Game 4 of the 1983 Eastern Conference finals May 16, 1983, in Milwaukee. Lanier scored 17 points as the Bucks won 100-94 to cut Philadelphia's series lead to 3-1.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier closely guards Philadelphia 76ers center Moses Malone during the first quarter of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals May 18, 1983, in Philadelphia. The 76ers won 115-103 to take the series 4-1.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Philadelphia's Moses Malone defends Milwaukee's Bob Lanier during second-quarter Eastern Conference finals action at Philadelphia, May 18, 1983.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier, who weighs 265 pounds, looks back after falling onto referee Darell Garretson under the basket during fourth quarter NBA Eastern Conference finals action May 18, 1983, in Philadelphia.
RUSTY KENNEDY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier aims for the bucket despite the outstretched arm of the New Jersey Nets' Darryl Dawkins in the first quarter March 21, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier drives past Chicago's Dave Corzine during NBA action April 14, 1984, in Chicago. Lanier contributed 17 pointed to the Bucks' 109-85 win.
FRED JEWELL, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee’s Bob Lanier and Atlanta’s Tree Rollins battle for the basketball under the Hawks’ basket during NBA playoff action in Milwaukee, April 17, 1984.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Atlanta’s Eddie Johnson looks for help as he tries to around Milwaukee’s Bob Lanier during NBA playoff action April 17, 1984, in Milwaukee.
TOM LYNN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks guard Mike Dunleavy, left, holds back Atlanta Hawks center Ricky Brown (31) as Bucks Paul Mokeski and Bob Lanier (16) grapple with Hawks Dan Roundfield, right, during the fourth quarter of a playoff game April 24, 1984, at the Omni in Atlanta.
CHARLES KELLY, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks is stripped of the ball by the New Jersey Nets' Michael Ray Richardson, right, as he's guarded by the Nets' Darryl Dawkins in the first quarter of their NBA playoff game May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
The New Jersey Nets' Otis Birdsong, center, elbows his way between Milwaukee's Bob Lanier, left, and Mike Dunleavy, right, as he's trapped on the baseline in the first quarter of a playoff game May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts as he’s fouled by the New Jersey Nets' Mike Ominski in the fourth quarter the Bucks' 100-93 win over the Nets in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs May 3, 1984, at the Meadowlands Arena in East Rutherford, N.J.
RAY STUBBLEBINE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
New Jersey's Darryl Dawkins (53) comes away with a rebound under the Milwaukee basket during first quarter NBA playoff action at Milwaukee, May 8, 1984, as the Bucks' Bob Lanier (16) defends.
STEVE PYLE, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee Bucks center Bob Lanier reacts as he watches from the bench late in the fourth quarter as Milwaukee goes down the defeat, 119-96, against the Boston Celtics in the first game of the best-of-seven NBA Eastern Conference finals May 16, 1984, at the Boston Garden in Boston. Boston went on to win the series in five games.
ELISE AMENDOLA, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Boston's Kevin McHale drives by Bob Lanier of the Milwaukee Bucks in fourth quarter playoff action May 18, 1984, Boston, Mass. The Celtics defeated the Bucks in their second playoff game, 125-110.
MIKE KULLEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Larry Bird of the Boston Celtics takes the ball over Milwaukee's Mike Dunleavy, foreground, and Bob Lanier, left, in first quarter action May 23, 1984, Boston, Mass. Boston defeated Milwaukee 115-103 to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.
DAVE TENENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
Milwaukee's Bob Lanier battles for the rebound with Boston's Cedric Maxwell (31) during first period NBA playoff action May 23, 1984, in Boston, Mass. Boston defeated Milwaukee 115-103 to win the series and advance to the NBA Finals.
DAVE TENENBAUM, ASSOCIATED PRESS ARCHIVES
