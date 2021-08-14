Thanasis Antetokounmpo returning to Bucks on new deal

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Friday.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

Brandon Randolph had 17 points as the Bucks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 91-64 in Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee shot just 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.