Thanasis Antetokounmpo returning to Bucks on new deal
Thanasis Antetokounmpo NBA final, AP file photo

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo drives on Suns forward Torrey Craig during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 at Fiserv Forum. 

 PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Friday.

Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.

The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.

Citing sources, The Athletic said the forward agreed to a new two-year deal that includes a player option in the second year.

“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”

Brandon Randolph had 17 points as the Bucks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 91-64 in Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Milwaukee shot just 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.

