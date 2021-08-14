Thanasis Antetokounmpo returning to Bucks on new deal

Bucks forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo drives on Suns forward Torrey Craig during Game 3 of the NBA Finals on July 11, 2021 at Fiserv Forum.
PAUL SANCYA, ASSOCIATED PRESS
Associated Press
Forward Thanasis Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team announced on Friday.
Antetokounmpo, an older brother of Bucks forward and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, has played for Milwaukee each of the last two seasons. The 6-foot-6 forward played 57 games with three starts this past season and averaged 2.9 points, 2.2 rebounds and 9.7 minutes.
The 29-year-old Antetokounmpo appeared in 13 playoff games during the Bucks’ run to the NBA title.
“Thanasis brings energy, effort and tenacity every minute of every game,” Bucks general manager Jon Horst said in a statement “He’s a valuable part of our team and we’re excited to have him remain in Milwaukee.”
Brandon Randolph had 17 points as the Bucks lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves 91-64 in Summer League game in Las Vegas.
Milwaukee shot just 27.9% from the field and made 6 of 34 shots from 3-point range.
'This is history': See all the memorable photos as fans erupt outside Fiserv Forum after Bucks win title
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The space was expanded to accommodate 65,000 fans but still overflowed.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
From left, Milwaukee Bucks fans Nate Lauber Shelly Rosenkranz and Chris Daniels, all of Fond du Lac, Wis. celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the first quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter as the team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA championship since 1971.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans celebrate during the fourth quarter Tuesday night in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Jesus Villegas, of Sheboygan, encourages Bucks fans outside Fiserv Forum Tuesday.
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans watch history unfold outside Fiserv Forum as the Milwaukee Bucks win their first NBA championship in 50 years.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Sam Schmitt of Cross Plains, Wis. has a beer can added to his antler-themed headware in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrate during the fourth quarter in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The team earned a 105-98 win over the Phoenix Suns to win their first NBA Championship title since 1971. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Fans of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokoumpo await entrance to the game n the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Greg Lambrecht of Milwaukee, Wis. joins Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans in the “Deer District” celebrate outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans with a “Fear the Deer” slogan incorporated into his braids makes his way through the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
JOHN HART STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship on July 20.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans gather in the “Deer District” outside Fiserv Forum where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
BARRY ADAMS STATE JOURNAL
Milwaukee Bucks fans watch from the top level of a parking ramp adjacent to the Fiserv Forum’s “Deer District” where the team played the Phoenix Suns in Game 6 of the NBA Championship in Milwaukee, Wis., Tuesday, July 20, 2021. BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
BARRY ADAMS STATE JOURNAL
