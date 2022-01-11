Terry Rozier, LaMelo Ball power Hornets to second straight win vs. Jrue-less Bucks

When Charlotte’s play began to break down and the Bucks took away his first two reads in Rozier and Bridges, Ball took matters into his own hands and darted across the lane to his left, sweeping the ball above his shoulder before launching a runner across his body as he was falling away to give the Hornets (22-19) the lead for good.

“That is a highly difficult shot, but he makes it look effortless,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “Melo has that uncanny ability to be going 100 mph, get off-balance and still be poised when he raises up. ... That’s tough to do for a player who has been in the league 15 years, let alone a guy who has been in the league two years.”

The Bucks (26-17) had a chance to tie or take the lead on the next possession. However, Antetokounmpo drove the lane and tried to dish to Pat Connaughton in the corner but instead threw the ball over his head and out of bounds with 3.3 seconds left, the Bucks’ 20th turnover of the game.

Bridges then sank two free throws to seal Charlotte’s win.

The Bucks have lost four of five.