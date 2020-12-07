Teammates serenade Giannis Antetokounmpo on his birthday at first Bucks practice

The Milwaukee Bucks concluded their first team practice Sunday by singing “Happy Birthday” to back-to-back reigning MVP and Defensive Player of the Year Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Teammates Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton thought of a great gift for the 26-year-old Antetokounmpo as he mulls over his decision on whether to sign a supermax extension to stay in Milwaukee for the long term.

“Me and P.C. thought the perfect gift to him from our teammates is just to give him a pen,” Middleton said. “So there were pens in his locker for his birthday present. I told him those should be some of the best birthday gifts he’s ever gotten, so hopefully he enjoys it and uses it.”

Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign the extension, but he could agree to the same deal with the Bucks next summer if he does not test the market as an unrestricted free agent.

As Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer confirmed that everyone on the roster reported to practice on the first day, new addition Jrue Holiday vowed to bring “extra toughness” to the roster, which Budenholzer noticed immediately on both ends of the court.

“Even though it’s our first practice, you just see a physicality that Jrue brings to the defensive end of the court and really the offensive end of the court,” Budenholzer said. “There’s a few plays to me that stand out from today where there’s just a physicality that’s a part of Jrue’s game. It comes naturally.”